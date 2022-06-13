"Phillies gonna Philly" , "Looks like the Phillies decided to beat themselves today" - Philadelphia Phillies fans in disbelief after brutal errors lead to 3 run deficit

Despite having won the last nine games straight, the Philadelphia Phillies are still a flawed team, and some of these defensive flaws were on display against the Arizona Diamondbacks. With a series of errors leading to the bases getting loaded with no outs, and then an embarrassing attempt at a play at the plate, fans were not pleased with the level of effort or execution.

The play really needs to be seen to be believed, as it would be more fitting in a little league game, not an MLB clash. A video of the play was uploaded to Twitter by Talkin' Baseball.

This play encapsulates many of the worst fears that fans of the Philadelphia Phillies have for their team, and it illicited quite the response from the fanbase.

Philadelphia Phillies series of errors enrages the fanbase

Errors have been a back-breaker for the Phillies this season

Nobody has ever accused Philadelphia sports fans of going too easy on their teams, and this trend continues today with the visceral reaction to what should have been an easy out for the Philadelphia Phillies.

This fan sarcastically presents his team to the world, while making his displeasure known.

Ben. @ItStillMeBen76 three abysmal errors in one inning, your Philadelphia Phillies! three abysmal errors in one inning, your Philadelphia Phillies!

This user puts more of the blame on the team themselves, rather than giving credit to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Jefe1390 @JoseLCuevas3 Looks like the Phillies decided to beat themselves today. Looks like the Phillies decided to beat themselves today.

This fan sees the series of errors as being more in-line with his expectations for the team, despite the recent winning streak.

Fats the Bread Man @Pat_Weiler Dbacks getting 3 runs off 2 errors and 3 cheesy infield dribblers is so Phillies Dbacks getting 3 runs off 2 errors and 3 cheesy infield dribblers is so Phillies

This fan expects more from the catcher, who failed to make the catch that would have prevented two runs from being scored.

LeadVocals @TheRealBobboh Realmuto has to make that play. That's just pathetic #phillies Realmuto has to make that play. That's just pathetic #phillies

This fan also sees the play as more of a return to form, rather than being shocked at the poor play.

Part of being a Philadelphia Phillies fan is slightly hating your team, but allowing that hate to transform into love, as expressed by this fan.

To cap it off, this fan contextualized why this single play was representative of larger issues the team has. The fan is concerned that they may be unable to overcome these issues.

Andy Jacobs @phatandy This inning is everything bad about the Phillies defensifely and on the mound. Too many pitches, too many botched plays. Simple plays. #ARIvsPHI This inning is everything bad about the Phillies defensifely and on the mound. Too many pitches, too many botched plays. Simple plays. #ARIvsPHI

While the team still has Bryce Harper to boost them offensively, if they are unable to improve their defensive capabilities, making the playoffs will become all the more difficult. Currently third in the NL East, the Philadelphia Phillies have some work to do to catch the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets in the division race.

Defensive plays like this, however, could spell disaster for the team if they are unable to make the necessary improvements in time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far