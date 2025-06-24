Phillies vs. Astros: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 24, 2025

The Phillies face-off against the Astros in what could be a slobber knocker between the respective leagues' juggernauts. Game 1 is set to emante from Daikin Park in Houston on Tuesday at 8:10 p.m., Eastern.

An exciting battle of lefty pitching stars is about to commence as Ranger Suarez faces off against Houston ace Framber Valdez. Since his return from injury, Suarez has posted a 6-1 record and 2.20 ERA across nine starts. On the other hand, Valdez has recorded an 8-4 tally with a 3.09 ERA across 15 games this year.

Phillies vs. Astros recent form and records

The Phillies are coming off a dominant series win against bitter rivals Mets in their most previous outing. Even without the presence of superstar Bryce Harper, the squad has stepped up in his absence — leading to a division best 47-31 record.

Likewise, the 'Stros have been mashing even without superstar slugger Yordan Alvarez and the starting rotation getting hit with the injury bug. Houston leads the AL West standings with a 45-33 card and boasts one of the best home records at 27-13.

Phillies vs. Astros odds

Money Line: PHI (+135), HOU (-147)

Run Spread: PHI +1.5 (-172), HOU -1.5 (+145)

Total Runs: O 7.5 (-102), U 7.5 (-116)

Phillies vs. Astros injuries

PHI injury report

Aaron Nola (SP): 15-day IL (ankle)

Bryce Harper (1B): 10-day IL (wrist)

HOU injury report

Ronel Blanco (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Jacob Melton (CF): 10-day IL (ankle)

Lance McCullers Jr. (SP): 15-day IL (foot)

Cristian Javier (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

J.P. France (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Pedro Leon (RF): 10-day IL (knee)

Luis Garcia (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Zach Dezenzo (LF): 10-day IL (hand)

Taylor Trammell (LF): 10-day IL (calf)

Yordan Alvarez (LF): 10-day IL (hand)

Chas McCormick (LF): 10-day IL (oblique)

Spencer Arrighetti (SP): 15-day IL (thumb)

Hayden Wesneski (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Phillies vs. Astros projected lineup

PHI projected lineup

Trea Turner (SS)

Kyle Schwarber (DH)

Alec Bohm (3B)

Nick Castellanos (RF)

J.T. Realmuto (C)

Otto Kemp (LF)

Edmundo Sosa (2B)

Buddy Kennedy (1B)

Johan Rojas (CF)

Ranger Suarez (SP, 6-1 | 2.20 ERA | 52 K)

HOU projected lineup

Jeremy Pena (SS)

Isaac Paredes (3B)

Jose Altuve (LF)

Yainer Diaz (C)

Christian Walker (1B)

Jake Meyers (CF)

Victor Caratini (DH)

Cam Smith (RF)

Mauricio Dubon (2B)

Framber Valdez (SP, 8-4 | 3.09 ERA | 5 K)

Phillies vs. Astros picks and game prediction

Houston is slightly favored in the matchup as they're the home squad and will be boosted by the talents of ace Framber Valdez. However, it should still be a close battle with Ranger Suarez starting for the Phillies and the teams' lineups boasting about the same firepower.

Run Line: PHI +1.5 (-172)

Total Runs: U 7.5 (-116)

Prediction: HOU wins, 3-2

