From Zack Wheeler’s fastball to Ranger Suarez's sinker, Aaron Nola picks Phillies rotation’s most lethal pitch

The Philadelphia Phillies have a legitimate case to claim that they own one of the best pitching rotations in Major League Baseball. Thanks to the powerhouse combination of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, Cristopher Sanchez, and Jesus Luzardo, the club finds itself yet again viewed as one of the favorites in the National League to reach the World Series.

Last season, the Philadelphia Phillies were one of the best teams in baseball, however the team fell well short of their goal but should once again be a tall order for any opponent. The trio of Wheeler, Nola, and Suarez are as dominant as they come for a number of reasons, including the different ways that each pitcher can attack a batter.

These different strengths are something that Aaron Nola discussed in an interview as part of the MLB Network's 30 Clubs in 15 Days series. The All-Star starter was asked about each of the biggest strengths of his fellow pitchers, providing an insight into the Phillies rotation from a member of the pitching staff.

"Well Wheeler is his fastball. To me he has one of the best fastballs in the game. It's got so much jump to it, he's so long and he gets so far out there with his extension, and with that in the upper 90s, he commands it," Nola said of Zack Wheeler.

Zack Wheeler has been one of the best pitchers in baseball throughout his career, something that he continues to prove year after year. While Wheeler is one of the biggest names in pitching, one of the other Phillies teammates that Nola also taked about was 2024 breakout star Ranger Saurez.

"I think it's pinpoint control with all of his pitches but I think it's his sinker. His sinker for me is his number one for him," Nola continued.

It's clear that Aaron Nola holds his teammates in high regards, even complimenting Jesus Luzardo, who was acquired by the Phillies this offseason. It remains to be seen how the club will finish their season, the only thing that is clear is that fact that the Philly rotation will be a force to be reckoned with.

Aaron Nola and the Phillies rotation could get some additional reinforcements later this year in the shape of Andrew Painter

While Aaron Nola might have a good sense of the strengths of some of his current teammates in the pitching staff, there is a chance that he might need to get acquainted with another top arm. The Phillies' top pitching prospect Andrew Painter has been working his way back from Tommy John Surgery and could join the club at some point this summer.

Painter, who was a first round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft, is currently listed as the number 8 prospect in Major League Baseball. While Painter's role with the team might be unclear once he is able to pitch, he will undoubtedly be an asset for the club as they look to secure their first World Series title since 2008.

