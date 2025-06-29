Phillies vs. Braves: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 29, 2025

After the shellacking that they suffered in the opening contest, the Atlanta Braves bounced back yesterday with a commanding 6-1 victory over their NL East rival, the Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta out-hit Philadelphia, 13-4, as the former claimed the dub on the back of a brilliant outing from starter Spencer Schwellenbach.

For the winner-take-all Game 3, the Braves will start All-Star Spencer Strider. The hurler has yet to establish dominance due to injuries but has tallied a decent 3-5 record with a 4.07 ERA across eight starts. He will face off against the red-hot Ranger Suarez, who has posted a 6-2 record with a 2.08 ERA across 10 appearances.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Phillies vs. Braves recent form and records

After the Mets' recent skid, the Phillies have snagged the top spot in the National League East. Philly holds a 48-35 record and has impressed on the road with a 22-21 tally. With that being said, the team is still not out of the woods yet as it has largely struggled this month with a 12-13 record with the absence of superstar Bryce Harper.

Trending

On the other hand, Atlanta is tucked in third place in the same division with a 38-44 record. In spite of their struggles, they've maintained a superb home record at 23-16 and have won seven of their last 12 games.

Phillies vs. Braves odds

Money Line: PHI (+124), ATL (-139)

Run Spread: PHI +1.5 (-172), ATL -1.5 (+145)

Total Runs: O 8.5 (-104), U 8.5 (-113)

Phillies vs. Braves injuries

PHI injury report

Aaron Nola (SP): 15-day IL (ankle)

Bryce Harper (1B): 10-day IL (wrist)

Christian McGowan: out for the season (elbow)

ATL injury report

Chris Sale (SP): 15-day IL (rib)

AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-day IL (torn UCL)

Daysbel Hernandez (RP): 15-day IL (forearm)

Reynaldo Lopez (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Joe Gimenez (RP): 60-day IL (knee)

Royber Salinas: (RP): Day-to-day (shoulder)

Phillies vs. Braves projected lineup

PHI projected lineup

Trea Turner (SS)

Kyle Schwarber (DH)

Alec Bohm (3B)

Nick Castellanos (RF)

Max Kepler (LF)

J.T. Realmuto (C)

Bryson Stott (2B)

Otto Kemp (1B)

Brandon Marsh (CF)

Ranger Suarez (SP, 6-2 | 2.08 ERA | 59 K)

ATL starting lineup

Ronald Acuna Jr. (RF)

Eli White (LF)

Matt Olson (1B)

Austin Riley (3B)

Marcell Ozuna (DH)

Ozzie Albies (2B)

Sean Murphy (C)

Michael Harris II (CF)

Nick Allen (SS)

Spencer Strider (SP, 3-5 | 4.07 ERA | 53 K)

Phillies vs. Braves picks and game prediction

The rubber match between the rivals should see only a few runs scored, given the pedigree and form of both starters. Ranger Suarez and Spencer Strider should keep the over/under line to a minimum, thus making the unders a desirable bet. Still, the Phillies should clutch out a win over their rivals on the road.

Run Line: PHI +1.5 (-172)

Total Runs: U 8.5 (-113)

Prediction: PHI wins, 3-2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More