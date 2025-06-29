Phillies vs. Braves: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 29, 2025

After the shellacking that they suffered in the opening contest, the Atlanta Braves bounced back yesterday with a commanding 6-1 victory over their NL East rival, the Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta out-hit Philadelphia, 13-4, as the former claimed the dub on the back of a brilliant outing from starter Spencer Schwellenbach.
For the winner-take-all Game 3, the Braves will start All-Star Spencer Strider. The hurler has yet to establish dominance due to injuries but has tallied a decent 3-5 record with a 4.07 ERA across eight starts. He will face off against the red-hot Ranger Suarez, who has posted a 6-2 record with a 2.08 ERA across 10 appearances.
Phillies vs. Braves recent form and records
After the Mets' recent skid, the Phillies have snagged the top spot in the National League East. Philly holds a 48-35 record and has impressed on the road with a 22-21 tally. With that being said, the team is still not out of the woods yet as it has largely struggled this month with a 12-13 record with the absence of superstar Bryce Harper.
On the other hand, Atlanta is tucked in third place in the same division with a 38-44 record. In spite of their struggles, they've maintained a superb home record at 23-16 and have won seven of their last 12 games.
Phillies vs. Braves odds
Money Line: PHI (+124), ATL (-139)
Run Spread: PHI +1.5 (-172), ATL -1.5 (+145)
Total Runs: O 8.5 (-104), U 8.5 (-113)
Phillies vs. Braves injuries
PHI injury report
- Aaron Nola (SP): 15-day IL (ankle)
- Bryce Harper (1B): 10-day IL (wrist)
- Christian McGowan: out for the season (elbow)
ATL injury report
- Chris Sale (SP): 15-day IL (rib)
- AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-day IL (torn UCL)
- Daysbel Hernandez (RP): 15-day IL (forearm)
- Reynaldo Lopez (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Joe Gimenez (RP): 60-day IL (knee)
- Royber Salinas: (RP): Day-to-day (shoulder)
Phillies vs. Braves projected lineup
PHI projected lineup
- Trea Turner (SS)
- Kyle Schwarber (DH)
- Alec Bohm (3B)
- Nick Castellanos (RF)
- Max Kepler (LF)
- J.T. Realmuto (C)
- Bryson Stott (2B)
- Otto Kemp (1B)
- Brandon Marsh (CF)
- Ranger Suarez (SP, 6-2 | 2.08 ERA | 59 K)
ATL starting lineup
- Ronald Acuna Jr. (RF)
- Eli White (LF)
- Matt Olson (1B)
- Austin Riley (3B)
- Marcell Ozuna (DH)
- Ozzie Albies (2B)
- Sean Murphy (C)
- Michael Harris II (CF)
- Nick Allen (SS)
- Spencer Strider (SP, 3-5 | 4.07 ERA | 53 K)
Phillies vs. Braves picks and game prediction
The rubber match between the rivals should see only a few runs scored, given the pedigree and form of both starters. Ranger Suarez and Spencer Strider should keep the over/under line to a minimum, thus making the unders a desirable bet. Still, the Phillies should clutch out a win over their rivals on the road.
Run Line: PHI +1.5 (-172)
Total Runs: U 8.5 (-113)
Prediction: PHI wins, 3-2