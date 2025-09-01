  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Phillies vs. Brewers: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 1, 2025

Phillies vs. Brewers: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 1, 2025

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Sep 01, 2025 09:06 GMT
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Imagn
Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies are on the road to Milwaukee (Source: Imagn)

It's the battle of two National League division leaders to kickstart September, with the Philadelphia Phillies on the road to the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series. The Brewers swept the Phillies at their backyard in the reverse fixture in June.

Ad

The Brewers (85-53) took two of three games against another division leaders Toronto Blue Jays of the AL East, in their recent series. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games but on track for a 100-win season as the best team in baseball.

The Phillies (79-58), meanwhile, also went 5-5 in their last 10 games, all against their NL East division opponents. Three of the wins came over the weekend against Atlanta. They have a sizeable 6.0 game lead over the New York Mets.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Phillies vs. Brewers Game 1: Betting Odds and Weather

Time: Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT at American Family Field

Money Line: Brewers -160, Phillies +134

Total Runs: Over/Under is 9 runs

Weather: In domed stadium, not applicable

Phillies vs. Brewers Game 1: Injuries and Lineups

Injuries

Phillies

  • Zack Wheeler: 60-Day IL (blood clot),
  • Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger)

Brewers

  • Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow),
  • Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain),
  • Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (ankle),
  • Joey Ortiz: 10-Day IL (hamstring),
  • D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique),
  • Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow),
  • Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb),
  • Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique),
  • Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Ad

Expected Lineups

Phillies

  1. SS Trea Turner R
  2. DH K. Schwarber L
  3. 1B Bryce Harper L
  4. C J. Realmuto R
  5. 3B Alec Bohm R
  6. CF B. Marsh L
  7. RF N. Castellanos R
  8. LF Max Kepler L
  9. 2B Bryson Stott L

Brewers

  1. 2B Brice Turang L
  2. CF J. Chourio R
  3. DH C. Yelich L
  4. C W. Contreras R
  5. RF Sal Frelick L
  6. 1B A. Vaughn R
  7. LF I. Collins S
  8. 3B Caleb Durbin R
  9. SS A. Monasterio R

Phillies vs. Brewers Game 1: Expert Picks and Prediction

The Phillies' Taijuan Walker (4-7, 3.63 ERA) takes the mound against the Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski (4-2, 4.33 ERA) in the starting pitcher duel.

Ad

Walker had a good start to the month of August, earning three runs in 18.2 innings in his first three starts. He finished the month with a 1-2, 3.14 ERA, while Misiorowski earned 9.58 ERA in three starts in August.

While having identical records, the Brewers lineup is outpacing their opponents with a .280 collective average, compared to the Phillies' .243. Kyle Schwarber leads the National League in homers (49) and MLB in RBIs (119).

J.T. Realmuto has seven RBIs in the last 10 games, while William Contreras has eight in the same stretch for Milwaukee.

Ad

Prediction: Brewers 5, Phillies 4

Picks: Brewers ML (-160), Under 9.0 runs

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications