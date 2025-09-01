Phillies vs. Brewers: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 1, 2025

It's the battle of two National League division leaders to kickstart September, with the Philadelphia Phillies on the road to the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series. The Brewers swept the Phillies at their backyard in the reverse fixture in June.
The Brewers (85-53) took two of three games against another division leaders Toronto Blue Jays of the AL East, in their recent series. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games but on track for a 100-win season as the best team in baseball.
The Phillies (79-58), meanwhile, also went 5-5 in their last 10 games, all against their NL East division opponents. Three of the wins came over the weekend against Atlanta. They have a sizeable 6.0 game lead over the New York Mets.
Phillies vs. Brewers Game 1: Betting Odds and Weather
Time: Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT at American Family Field
Money Line: Brewers -160, Phillies +134
Total Runs: Over/Under is 9 runs
Weather: In domed stadium, not applicable
Phillies vs. Brewers Game 1: Injuries and Lineups
Injuries
Phillies
- Zack Wheeler: 60-Day IL (blood clot),
- Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger)
Brewers
- Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain),
- Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (ankle),
- Joey Ortiz: 10-Day IL (hamstring),
- D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique),
- Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb),
- Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique),
- Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Expected Lineups
Phillies
- SS Trea Turner R
- DH K. Schwarber L
- 1B Bryce Harper L
- C J. Realmuto R
- 3B Alec Bohm R
- CF B. Marsh L
- RF N. Castellanos R
- LF Max Kepler L
- 2B Bryson Stott L
Brewers
- 2B Brice Turang L
- CF J. Chourio R
- DH C. Yelich L
- C W. Contreras R
- RF Sal Frelick L
- 1B A. Vaughn R
- LF I. Collins S
- 3B Caleb Durbin R
- SS A. Monasterio R
Phillies vs. Brewers Game 1: Expert Picks and Prediction
The Phillies' Taijuan Walker (4-7, 3.63 ERA) takes the mound against the Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski (4-2, 4.33 ERA) in the starting pitcher duel.
Walker had a good start to the month of August, earning three runs in 18.2 innings in his first three starts. He finished the month with a 1-2, 3.14 ERA, while Misiorowski earned 9.58 ERA in three starts in August.
While having identical records, the Brewers lineup is outpacing their opponents with a .280 collective average, compared to the Phillies' .243. Kyle Schwarber leads the National League in homers (49) and MLB in RBIs (119).
J.T. Realmuto has seven RBIs in the last 10 games, while William Contreras has eight in the same stretch for Milwaukee.
Prediction: Brewers 5, Phillies 4
Picks: Brewers ML (-160), Under 9.0 runs