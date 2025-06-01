Phillies vs Brewers: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 1, 2025

The powerhouse Philadelphia Phillies are looking to avoid the sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers in the series-ender at Citizens Bank Park. After a relatively close 6-2 loss on Friday, Philly was throttled in yesterday's contest, 17-7.
After giving up four runs in the 1st frame, Philly starter Jesus Luzardo gave up eight more in the 4th as the Brewers pelted him with 12 runs on 12 base hits with two home runs. The visitors bats', meanwhile, were scorching hot as all but two of the starting nine each recorded hits.
Rhys Hoskins recorded two home runs in six at-bats and six RBI. Jackson Chourio went 4-for-5 with a home run, double, five RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base. Finally, William Contreras recorded a double, a walk, an RBI, and two runs scored as he went 3-for-4.
Phillies vs. Brewers recent form and records
The Phils are heading into the game with a three-game losing streak. After momentarily holding the lead in the NL East, they have once again been usurped by the Mets for the top spot. They currently possess a 36-22 record.
On the contrary, the Brewers had a tough time during the start of the 2025 season. However, they have turned things around and are currently on a six-game winning streak with a 31-28 record.
Phillies vs. Brewers odds
Money Line: PHI (-172), MIL (+145)
Run Spread: PHI -1.5 (+118), MIL +1.5 (-145)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-101), Under 8.5 (-121)
Phillies vs. Brewers injuries
Phildelphia Phillies injury report
- Bryce Harper (1B): Day-to-day (elbow contusion)
- Aaron Nola (SP): 15-day IL (ankle)
- Nabil Crismatt (RP): Day-to-day (
Milwaukee Brewers injury report
- Brandon Woodruff (SP): 15-day IL (ankle)
- Jose Quintana (SP): 15-day IL (shoulder)
- Robert Gasser (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Connor Thomas (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Blake Perkins (CF): 60-day IL (fractured shin)
- Thomas Pannone (RP): Day-to-day (torn flexor tendon)
- Nestor Cortes Jr. (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
Phillies vs. Brewers picks and game prediction
Given the talent disparity between the two sides (at least on paper), bookmakers are heavily leaning towards Philadelphia to avoid the sweep in the three-game series. However, the team has yet to respond to the challenges that have been thrown by Milwaukee in the previous two games.
A pitching duel is set to ensue as Ranger Suarez is projected to bring his 4-0 record on the line against the 4-1 Jose Quintana. With the starters almost being dead-even in terms of ERA and records, the game will ultimately boil down to run support down the stretch.
Run Line: +1.5, -145
Total Runs: U 8.5, -121
Prediction: MIL wins, 5-2