Phillies vs. Brewers: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 4, 2025

The Philadelphia Phillies visit Milwaukee to meet the Brewers in a crucial Game 3 of their three-game series, with both sides hoping to get an advantage in the closely fought NL Central and East divisions.

Ad

The Brewers, who have a 46-25 home record, will seek to use their explosive offense and solid pitching to retake the series lead, while the Phillies will seek to maintain their momentum away from home with their team's high batting average and current output.

With both teams evenly matched in the latter half of games, Thursday's meeting guarantees an even contest with significant stakes for the playoff picture.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Starting Pitchers

Ranger Suarez - Phillies

Ad

Trending

Ranger Suarez has been the Phillies' most consistent arm this year, boasting a 10-6 record with a 3.02 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 131 innings. In his latest appearance Friday vs. Atlanta, he surrendered just one run on 10 hits over five frames while striking out two batters. Suarez's skill at keeping damage to a minimum in tight situations and coming deep into games has been a key ingredient in Philadelphia's rotation security, and it makes him a challenging opponent for Milwaukee's contact-based hitters.

Ad

Freddy Peralta - Brewers

Freddy Peralta remains Milwaukee's ace with a 16-5 record and 2.58 ERA with 168 strikeouts in 153.2 innings this year. On Friday, he ruled over the Blue Jays with six innings of shutout ball, giving up a mere single hit and single walk while fanning eight. With his combination of velocity, movement and crisp control, Peralta is able to overpower lineups and create quick outs, and that is the main reason the Brewers are still one of the most formidable teams in the National League.

Ad

Hot Hitters

Bryce Harper - Phillies

Bryce Harper is still the anchor of the Phillies' offense, batting .267 with 23 home runs, 64 RBIs and 11 stolen bases this year. Harper's power and speed are always a threat, whether his batted balls go over the wall or his running puts a cramp in the defense's style on the basepaths. His veteran presence and capacity to deliver in clutch situations provide Philadelphia with an advantage in close games, and opposing pitchers must handle him cautiously in the middle of the order.

Ad

William Contreras - Brewers

William Contreras has been a cornerstone contributor for Milwaukee, batting .261 with 17 homers, 69 RBIs and six steals in 2025. Not only does he bring pop in the middle of the Brewers' offense, but he also brings leadership and defensive acumen behind the plate as a catcher. Contreras' ability to hit at crunch time and grind out tough at-bats makes him one of the Brewers' most feared offensive threats, particularly in big situations such as this.

Ad

Injury Report

Milwaukee Brewers:

Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back)

Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain)

Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (ankle)

D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique)

Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb)

Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique)

Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Philadelphia Phillies:

Daniel Robert: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Zack Wheeler: 60-Day IL (blood clot)

Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger)

Ad

Current Odds

Run Line: Phillies +1.5 (−199) | Brewers −1.5 (+160)

Total: Over 8 (−101) | Under 8 (−120)

Moneyline: Phillies +105 | Brewers −127

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Brewers Moneyline (−127) Over 8 (−101) Bryce Harper 2+ Total Bases

Projection: Brewers 5, Phillies 4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More