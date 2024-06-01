Phillies vs Cardinals Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head to head and more | Game 2, June 1, 2024

The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Arizona Cardinals in the MLB on Saturday. The Phillies have the best record in the league. Their 4-2 win against the Cardinals on Friday was their 40th of the season and second on the trot.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, dropped one game below the .500 mark after their defeat. With a 27-28 record, they are second in the NL Central.

Phillies vs. Cardinals: Preview

Game 2 takes place at 6:15 p.m. CDT at Citizens Bank Park. Fans can get to watch the game on FOX, while the online stream can be watched on Fubo TV.

Phillies vs. Cardinals: Prediction

Offensively, the Cardinals are not as strong as the Phillies. The Cardinals have scored 215 runs this season, while their opponents top the league with 303. With one of the best pitchers on the mound, the Phils are expected to win Game 2 and extend their winning streak.

Phillies vs. Cardinals: Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have met 19 times in the last three seasons, with the Phillies leading 14-5. The Phils are set to extend their head-to-head advantage.

Phillies vs. Cardinals: Pitching Matchups

Left-handed pitcher Ranger Suarez will go up against the Cardinals in Game 2. He has a 9-1 record and holds the second-best ERA in the MLB, with 1.75. The 27-year-old has a spectacular WHIP of 0.82. In 72 innings pitched, Suarez has struck out 77 opponent hitters.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, will turn in Sonny Gray to the mound as their starting pitcher. Gray has a 7-1 record with a 2.60 ERA. The right-handed pitcher has 67 strikeouts in 52 innings pitched, with a 1.00 ERA.

Phillies vs. Cardinals: Players to watch out for

Alec Bohm

Bohm contributed 47 RBIs and five home runs for his team. Bohm is slashing .307/ .364/ .852 this season. The slugger is one of the top players to watch out for.

Bryce Harper

Harper smashed 13 home runs and 42 RBIs. He's slashing .270/ .375/ .895 this season and has been a top performer for his team.

Brendon Donovan

Donovan has been promising at the plate, with 42 RBIs and five home runs. He's slashing .270/ .375/ .895 and is one of the top players to watch out for.

With Ranger Suarez on the mound, the Phils have another easy victory lined up, as they are predicted to win this game. The Cardinals will need to open up their bats if they want to emerge victorious.

