Phillies vs Diamondbacks: Game 2 Prediction, Odds and Picks - June 22, MLB 2024

The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 on Saturday after a close Game 1. The D'backs took advantage of the opponents' pitching squad, as Taijuan Walker struggled to prevent them from scoring. Offensively, they fought back with four runs, but the D'backs secured a 5-4 win.

In their hopes to rebound, the Phils will turn in Zack Wheeler to the mound as their starter. Wheeler declined to 8-4 after his last performance but has a strong 2.84 ERA. Offensively, they have been one of the best teams this season.

Meanwhile, Jordan Montgomery had a decent outing for the Diamondbacks. Yet, it was their offense that helped them break through. With their current record and pace, the D'backs won't have an easy opportunity for the postseason.

It's almost halfway through the MLB season, and the D'backs can only hope to start their second half on the right foot. Left-handed pitcher Tommy Henry will get to start against Wheeler in Game 2. Henry has a terrible 6.23 ERA with a 2-2 record.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Baseball Betting Odds

Philadelphia Phillies -250 -1.5 -120 U 9 -120 Arizona Diamondbacks +190 +1.5 +100 O 9 +100

Where to watch Phillies vs. Diamondbacks?

Game 2 will be an evening showdown at 4:05 p.m. EDT. MLB fans can get to watch the game on Arizona Diamondbacks TV or NBCSP. The online streaming platform will be Fubo TV.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction

Wheeler might have his rough patches just like any other pitcher, but he's a veteran when compared to Henry. The D'backs have a rookie on the mound against a team that has a strong batting average.

The Phils have scored 374 runs and are ranked at No. 4. Their formidable offense has helped them win in crucial games. As for the D'backs, they are ranked at No. 6 with 366 runs scored.

The pitching squad will play a huge role in this game. The D'backs have a terrible ERA and are ranked at No. 26 with 4.47. The Phils, meanwhile, have a 3.15 ERA which is the best in the MLB. With support from the plate and a decent bullpen, the Phils are predicted to win Game 2 and tie the series.

Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (-250)