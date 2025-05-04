Phillies vs. Diamondbacks: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 4, MLB 2025

The Philadelphia Phillies are gunning for a clean sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks at home in Game 3 of their series. The hosts edged out the Arizona in the opening contest and proceeded to utterly dominate in Game 2 with a 7-2 score line.

Philly has been on a tear as of late and has dropped just one game since April 26. Arizona, meanwhile, won their previous series against the Mets before losing the first two games of the three-game set in Philadelphia.

Powedered by a balance of both hitting and pitching, Philadelphia is living up to the billing as to the billing as one of the National League's top dogs.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks recent form and records

Philadelphia is currently on a hot streak as the team has won won six of its last seven games. The squad has cemented itself at the second spot in the NL East, just behind the powerhouse New York Mets.

Arizona, on the other hand, has been on a rut as they've won just three of their last ten games. Although they've been on a downward spiral, the D'backs have maintained a winning record at 17-16 in the highly competitive NL West.

Players to watch

Starting pitchers

PHI: Ranger Suarez (0-0, 0.00 ERA), AZ: Eduardo Rodriguez (1-3, 6.06 ERA, 35 K)

Philadelphia Phillies

2024 All-Star Ranger Suarez is scheduled to make his season debut against the Diamondbacks. After dealing with a back issue in late March, the lefty has been activated and is slated to close out the sweep for the hosts. Last year, Suarez posted a 12-8 record with 3.46 ERA across 27 starts.

Must-Watch Hitters

Arizona Diamondbacks

All-Star Corbin Carroll is slowly making a case for himself in the NL MVP conversation to start the season. The outfielder is currently batting at a .279/.344/.586 clip with an OPS of .930, nine home runs, 23 RBIs, five stolen bases, eight doubles, and four triples.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks baseball betting odds

Sunday, 5/4 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs

PHI -130 -1.5, +155 O 8.5, -132 AZ +110 +1.5, -191 U 8.5, +109

Phillies vs Diamondbacks expert picks and game prediction

The Phillies are set to deploy All-Star starter Ranger Suarez from the injury list. Not only is Suarez favored in the starters' duel, the batting order is also poised to have a productive game against struggling D'backs starter Eduardo Rodriguez.

Although they've had their woes when it comes to the bullpen, expect Philadelphia's high-octane offense to push them to the victory in the series closer at home.

Run Line: -1.5, +155

Total Runs: U 8.5, +109

Prediction: PHI wins, 6-2

