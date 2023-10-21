Phillies vs. Diamondbacks NLCS Game 5 Predictions, Odds and Picks - October 21 | MLB 2023 Postseason

The Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to take home Game 4 of the NLCS. The series is now tied at two apiece, with Game 5 scheduled for Saturday in Arizona. Down 5-3 in the eighth innings, Alek Thomas delivered a pinch-hit three-run home run to take the lead. They would hold on to that lead as Paul Sewald closed the game.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Predictions

Pitching matchups have already been announced, and both teams are going back to the starters that started Game 1. For Arizona, that would be Zac Gallen, and for the Phillies, that would be Zack Wheeler. Looking back at how both starters did, Gallen struggled going five innings and giving up five runs on three homers. Wheeler has a much better day, going six innings and only allowing two runs. Over the last two games, superstar Bryce Harper has been hitless, which will likely change on Saturday. If Harper can get involved, the Phillies should be in good hands. However, the momentum is in the Diamondbacks' corner, and that is something analytics does not account for. Expect another close game between these two squads, but I like the Phillies to regain momentum and take home Game 5.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Tips

According to FanDuel, the Phillies have a slight edge on Saturday. They are a -126 favorite, while the Diamondbacks are +108 with the over/under set at eight runs. If you are a confident Philadelphia fan, you can take the -1.5 run line at +125 odds to give you a juicier payout. While you will have to wait for player props to come out, one bet I will be placing is a Bryce Harper anytime home run. While he has been quiet the last two games, he is 4-12 against Gallen in his career.

Where to watch Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

TBS is the exclusive home for the National League Championship Series. First pitch is set for 8:07 P.M. ET, 7:07 P.M. CST and 5:07 P.M. PT. The game will take place on TBS, but fans can also livestream the game on the TBS app.