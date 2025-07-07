Phillies vs. Giants: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - July 7, 2025

The Phillies and Giants open a fresh series tonight with both clubs eyeing early July momentum. Philadelphia leans on breakout lefty Cristopher Sanchez, while the Giants counter with promising talent Landen Roupp, looking to steady his command against a dangerous Phillies lineup.

With sluggers like Kyle Schwarber and Heliot Ramos swinging hot bats, this opener sets up as a classic strength-vs-strength battle between a sharp rotation arm and a power-hitting lineup.

Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies)

Cristopher Sanchez is rounding into Cy Young-caliber form. He's 7–2 with a 2.68 ERA, 108 strikeouts and a 1.13 WHIP across 100.2 innings this season. On the road, he’s even sharper, 4–2 with a 2.42 ERA and 51 Ks in nine starts. In his last three outings, he’s not allowed more than one run in each game, with double-digit Ks in multiple games.

Landen Roupp (Giants)

Landen Roupp (6–5, 3.48 ERA, 78 Ks in 85.1 innings) has seen a rapid rise through the depth chart, now settling into the fifth starter role. He’s averaging 8.2 Ks per nine innings. In his last outing, he worked four-plus innings, allowing two runs and four walks.

Hitters to Watch

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies)

Kyle Schwarber’s power remains his calling card. The veteran slugger has launched 27 home runs with 63 RBIs, batting .251 with a .488 slugging percentage in 2025.

He’s crushed two homers over his last five games and historically feasts in July. Facing Roupp, Schwarber’s power bat looms large as a potential difference-maker in this opener.

Heliot Ramos (Giants)

Heliot Ramos has quietly become one of the Giants’ most consistent run producers this season. He’s hitting .273 with 14 homers, 47 RBIs and a .801 OPS over 89 games.

His ability to square up velocity and improved plate discipline give San Francisco a key spark in the middle of the order.

Projected Lineups

Philadelphia Phillies (Away Team):

SS Trea Turner (R)

DH Kyle Schwarber (L)

1B Bryce Harper (L)

3B Alec Bohm (R)

RF Nick Castellanos (R)

LF Max Kepler (L)

C J.T. Realmuto (R)

2B Bryson Stott (L)

CF Brandon Marsh (L)

SP: Cristopher Sanchez (L) - 7-2, 2.68 ERA

CF Jung Hoo Lee (L)

SS Willy Adames (R)

LF Heliot Ramos (R)

3B Matt Chapman (R)

DH Rafael Devers (L)

1B Wilmer Flores (R)

RF Mike Yastrzemski (L)

C Patrick Bailey (S)

2B Tyler Fitzgerald (R)

SP: Landen Roupp (R) - 6-5, 3.48 ERA

Injury Report

Phillies

Aaron Nola (rib/ankle) – 60-day IL

Tristan Garnett (undisclosed) – 15-day IL

Giants

Erik Miller (elbow) – 15-day IL

Casey Schmitt (hand) – 10-day IL, could return soon

Christian Koss (hamstring) – 10-day IL

Tom Murphy (back) – 60-day IL

Jerar Encarnación (oblique) – 10-day IL

Current Odds

Phillies Runline (−1.5): +129

+129 Giants Runline (+1.5): −158

−158 Over 7.5: −105

−105 Under 7.5: −115

−115 Phillies Moneyline: −143

−143 Giants Moneyline: +118

Best Bets & Predictions

Score Prediction: Phillies 4, Giants 2

Top Bets:

Phillies Moneyline (−143) - Sanchez’s elite control and consistency give Philly the edge. Under 7.5 runs (−115) - Two pitchers who pound strikeouts and limit hard contact suggest a low-scoring duel.

Value Parlay: Phillies ML & Under 7.5 - safe pick with respectable returns.

