Phillies vs. Giants: Game 3 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - July 9, 2025

Oracle Park sets the stage tonight as the 53–39 Phillies look to break San Francisco’s momentum after the Giants reeled off a thrilling walk-off in Game 2 and now sit at 51–42 with four straight wins. Philadelphia counters with Jesus Luzardo, a strikeout machine who dazzles despite recent inconsistency, while San Francisco taps veteran Justin Verlander, still searching for his first win of the season amid struggles.

Ad

Both bullpens have been taxed, and with each side eager to take the series lead, expect tonight’s clash to hinge on command, veteran savvy, and whether the Phillies’ road resilience holds up.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Starting Pitchers

Jesus Luzardo (Phillies)

Jesus Luzardo is sitting at 7-5 with a 4.44 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 97.1 innings. The lefty’s stuff remains electric, averaging 10.6 strikeouts per 9 innings, though he’s struggled with consistency lately, most recently getting tagged for six runs (five earned) in just two innings against the Reds on July 4.

Ad

Trending

His ability to miss bats is still a weapon, but command lapses and high contact rates have made him vulnerable to big innings.

Justin Verlander (Giants)

The 42-year-old Justin Verlander is fighting through a tough 2025, still winless at 0-6 with a 4.84 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 70.2 innings. His most recent outing didn’t help; he surrendered six runs in three innings to the Athletics on July 4.

The veteran has managed 60 strikeouts and a 7.6 K/9, but diminished velocity and increasing hard contact have plagued him. Still, his experience makes him a dangerous wild card if he can locate early.

Ad

Hitters to Watch

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies)

Kyle Schwarber continues to be the heartbeat of the Phillies’ power game in 2025. The slugging lefty is batting .254 with 28 home runs, 65 RBIs, and 64 runs scored, along with a surprising 9 stolen bases. He stayed hot last night, going 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double, a steal, and a hit-by-pitch in a narrow 4-3 loss.

With his ability to change a game with one swing, Schwarber remains a constant threat in the heart of Philadelphia’s order.

Ad

Heliot Ramos (Giants)

Heliot Ramos has quietly emerged as one of the Giants’ most reliable bats in 2025, slashing .269 with 14 homers, 47 RBIs, 50 runs, and 5 stolen bases. The 25-year-old outfielder brings a mix of gap power and steady contact, often sparking rallies in the middle of San Francisco’s lineup. With Philadelphia’s pitching vulnerable to right-handed power, Ramos is a name to circle in tonight’s matchup.

Projected Lineups

Philadelphia Phillies (Home Team)

Ad

SS Trea Turner (R)

DH Kyle Schwarber (L)

1B Bryce Harper (L)

3B Alec Bohm (R)

RF Nicholas Castellanos (R)

LF Max Kepler (L)

C J.T. Realmuto (R)

2B Bryson Stott (L)

CF Brandon Marsh (L)

SP: Jesus Luzardo (L) - 7-5, 4.44 ERA

San Francisco Giants (Away Team)

CF Jung Hoo Lee (L)

SS Willy Adames (R)

LF Heliot Ramos (R)

3B Matt Chapman (R)

DH Rafael Devers (L)

1B Wilmer Flores (R)

RF Luis Matos (R)

2B Cam Schmitt (R)

C Patrick Bailey (S)

SP: Justin Verlander (R) - 0-6, 4.84 ERA

Ad

Injury Report

Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola (SP) – right ankle sprain & rib stress fracture, on 60-day IL

San Francisco Giants

Erik Miller (RP) – left elbow sprain, 15-day IL

Christian Koss (2B) – left hamstring strain, 10-day IL

Jerar Encarnacion (RF) – left oblique strain, 10-day IL (returns ~July 18)

Tom Murphy (C) – mid-back disc herniation, 60-day IL

Current Odds

Phillies Runline (−1.5): +129

Giants Runline (+1.5): −157

Over 8: −115

Under 8: −106

Phillies Moneyline: −131

Giants Moneyline: +107

Best Bets & Prediction

Score Prediction: Phillies 4, Giants 2

Ad

Top Bets:

Phillies Moneyline (−131) – Luzardo’s strikeout edge and road-tested form give Philadelphia the upper hand. Under 8 runs (−106) – Two veteran arms taking charge, plus ballpark tendencies, suggest a low-scoring affair.

Value Parlay: Phillies ML & Under 8 – a smart mix of pitching dominance and probable low totals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More