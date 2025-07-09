Phillies vs. Giants: Game 3 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - July 9, 2025

Oracle Park sets the stage tonight as the 53–39 Phillies look to break San Francisco’s momentum after the Giants reeled off a thrilling walk-off in Game 2 and now sit at 51–42 with four straight wins. Philadelphia counters with Jesus Luzardo, a strikeout machine who dazzles despite recent inconsistency, while San Francisco taps veteran Justin Verlander, still searching for his first win of the season amid struggles.
Both bullpens have been taxed, and with each side eager to take the series lead, expect tonight’s clash to hinge on command, veteran savvy, and whether the Phillies’ road resilience holds up.
Pitcher & Hitter Matchups
Starting Pitchers
Jesus Luzardo (Phillies)
Jesus Luzardo is sitting at 7-5 with a 4.44 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 97.1 innings. The lefty’s stuff remains electric, averaging 10.6 strikeouts per 9 innings, though he’s struggled with consistency lately, most recently getting tagged for six runs (five earned) in just two innings against the Reds on July 4.
His ability to miss bats is still a weapon, but command lapses and high contact rates have made him vulnerable to big innings.
Justin Verlander (Giants)
The 42-year-old Justin Verlander is fighting through a tough 2025, still winless at 0-6 with a 4.84 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 70.2 innings. His most recent outing didn’t help; he surrendered six runs in three innings to the Athletics on July 4.
The veteran has managed 60 strikeouts and a 7.6 K/9, but diminished velocity and increasing hard contact have plagued him. Still, his experience makes him a dangerous wild card if he can locate early.
Hitters to Watch
Kyle Schwarber (Phillies)
Kyle Schwarber continues to be the heartbeat of the Phillies’ power game in 2025. The slugging lefty is batting .254 with 28 home runs, 65 RBIs, and 64 runs scored, along with a surprising 9 stolen bases. He stayed hot last night, going 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double, a steal, and a hit-by-pitch in a narrow 4-3 loss.
With his ability to change a game with one swing, Schwarber remains a constant threat in the heart of Philadelphia’s order.
Heliot Ramos (Giants)
Heliot Ramos has quietly emerged as one of the Giants’ most reliable bats in 2025, slashing .269 with 14 homers, 47 RBIs, 50 runs, and 5 stolen bases. The 25-year-old outfielder brings a mix of gap power and steady contact, often sparking rallies in the middle of San Francisco’s lineup. With Philadelphia’s pitching vulnerable to right-handed power, Ramos is a name to circle in tonight’s matchup.
Projected Lineups
Philadelphia Phillies (Home Team)
- SS Trea Turner (R)
- DH Kyle Schwarber (L)
- 1B Bryce Harper (L)
- 3B Alec Bohm (R)
- RF Nicholas Castellanos (R)
- LF Max Kepler (L)
- C J.T. Realmuto (R)
- 2B Bryson Stott (L)
- CF Brandon Marsh (L)
- SP: Jesus Luzardo (L) - 7-5, 4.44 ERA
San Francisco Giants (Away Team)
- CF Jung Hoo Lee (L)
- SS Willy Adames (R)
- LF Heliot Ramos (R)
- 3B Matt Chapman (R)
- DH Rafael Devers (L)
- 1B Wilmer Flores (R)
- RF Luis Matos (R)
- 2B Cam Schmitt (R)
- C Patrick Bailey (S)
- SP: Justin Verlander (R) - 0-6, 4.84 ERA
Injury Report
Philadelphia Phillies
- Aaron Nola (SP) – right ankle sprain & rib stress fracture, on 60-day IL
San Francisco Giants
- Erik Miller (RP) – left elbow sprain, 15-day IL
- Christian Koss (2B) – left hamstring strain, 10-day IL
- Jerar Encarnacion (RF) – left oblique strain, 10-day IL (returns ~July 18)
- Tom Murphy (C) – mid-back disc herniation, 60-day IL
Current Odds
- Phillies Runline (−1.5): +129
- Giants Runline (+1.5): −157
- Over 8: −115
- Under 8: −106
- Phillies Moneyline: −131
- Giants Moneyline: +107
Best Bets & Prediction
Score Prediction: Phillies 4, Giants 2
Top Bets:
- Phillies Moneyline (−131) – Luzardo’s strikeout edge and road-tested form give Philadelphia the upper hand.
- Under 8 runs (−106) – Two veteran arms taking charge, plus ballpark tendencies, suggest a low-scoring affair.
Value Parlay: Phillies ML & Under 8 – a smart mix of pitching dominance and probable low totals.