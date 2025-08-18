Phillies vs. Mariners: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - August 18, 2025

The Philadelphia Phillies host the Seattle Mariners in a three-game series. Both teams, looking to solidify their playoff aspirations, have been jolted with poor results in the last week.

Ad

The Phillies (71-53, first in NL East) lost a series on the road to Cincinnati before drawing level in four games against a lower-ranked Washington Nationals team. They had seven wins in eight games before that.

Meanwhile, the Mariners (68-57, second in AL West) have lost four out of their last five games against the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets. They had won 10 of their last 11 games prior to that.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Phillies vs. Mariners Game 1: Betting Odds & Weather

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park

Money Line: Mariners -111, Phillies -108

Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.0 runs

Weather: Mostly Sunny, 73 degrees F, 13% precipitation, Wind 10 mph in

Phillies vs. Mariners Game 1: Injuries and Lineups

Injuries

Phillies

Zack Wheeler: 15 Day IL (Blood clot)

Mariners

Bryce Miller: 15 Day IL (Elbow),

Trent Thornton: 15 Day IL (Achilles),

Logan Evans: 15 Day IL (Elbow),

Gregory Santos: 60 Day IL (Knee),

Ryan Bliss: 60 Day IL (Biceps),

Victor Robles: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)

Ad

Expected Lineups

Phillies

SS Trea Turner R DH K. Schwarber L 1B Bryce Harper L C J. Realmuto R 3B Alec Bohm R RF N. Castellanos R CF B. Marsh L LF Max Kepler L 2B Bryson Stott L

Mariners

LF R. Arozarena R DH Cal Raleigh S CF J. Rodriguez R 3B E. Suarez R 1B Josh Naylor L C Mitch Garver R 2B J. Polanco S SS J. Crawford L RF Dylan Moore R

Phillies vs. Mariners Game 1: Expert picks and prediction

Logan Gilbert (3-4, 3.31 ERA, 0.98 WHIP) faces off against Ranger Suarez (8-6, 3.28 ERA, 1.20 WHIP) in an evenly matched starting pitcher lineup.

Ad

Gilbert has the better form, having earned six runs in his last three starts, over 17.1 innings pitched, while Suarez has 14 runs in 18.2 innings pitched in the same stretch.

Cal Raleigh, meanwhile, hit his fifth homer in the last nine games, against the New York Mets on Sunday. He's at an MLB-leading 47 homers. Julio Rodriguez, Josh Naylor, and Eugenio Suarez are also contributing.

However, the Phillies lineup is also packed with NL home run leader Kyle Schwarber, also playing alongside leadoff hitter and Mr. Consistent Trea Turner.

Ad

It's expected to be a close fight between the two contender teams.

Prediction: Mariners 5, Phillies 4

Picks: Mariners ML (-111), Under 8.5 runs

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More