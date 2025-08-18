Phillies vs. Mariners: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - August 18, 2025

The Philadelphia Phillies host the Seattle Mariners in a three-game series. Both teams, looking to solidify their playoff aspirations, have been jolted with poor results in the last week.
The Phillies (71-53, first in NL East) lost a series on the road to Cincinnati before drawing level in four games against a lower-ranked Washington Nationals team. They had seven wins in eight games before that.
Meanwhile, the Mariners (68-57, second in AL West) have lost four out of their last five games against the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets. They had won 10 of their last 11 games prior to that.
Phillies vs. Mariners Game 1: Betting Odds & Weather
Time: 6:45 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park
Money Line: Mariners -111, Phillies -108
Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.0 runs
Weather: Mostly Sunny, 73 degrees F, 13% precipitation, Wind 10 mph in
Phillies vs. Mariners Game 1: Injuries and Lineups
Injuries
Phillies
- Zack Wheeler: 15 Day IL (Blood clot)
Mariners
- Bryce Miller: 15 Day IL (Elbow),
- Trent Thornton: 15 Day IL (Achilles),
- Logan Evans: 15 Day IL (Elbow),
- Gregory Santos: 60 Day IL (Knee),
- Ryan Bliss: 60 Day IL (Biceps),
- Victor Robles: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)
Expected Lineups
Phillies
- SS Trea Turner R
- DH K. Schwarber L
- 1B Bryce Harper L
- C J. Realmuto R
- 3B Alec Bohm R
- RF N. Castellanos R
- CF B. Marsh L
- LF Max Kepler L
- 2B Bryson Stott L
Mariners
- LF R. Arozarena R
- DH Cal Raleigh S
- CF J. Rodriguez R
- 3B E. Suarez R
- 1B Josh Naylor L
- C Mitch Garver R
- 2B J. Polanco S
- SS J. Crawford L
- RF Dylan Moore R
Phillies vs. Mariners Game 1: Expert picks and prediction
Logan Gilbert (3-4, 3.31 ERA, 0.98 WHIP) faces off against Ranger Suarez (8-6, 3.28 ERA, 1.20 WHIP) in an evenly matched starting pitcher lineup.
Gilbert has the better form, having earned six runs in his last three starts, over 17.1 innings pitched, while Suarez has 14 runs in 18.2 innings pitched in the same stretch.
Cal Raleigh, meanwhile, hit his fifth homer in the last nine games, against the New York Mets on Sunday. He's at an MLB-leading 47 homers. Julio Rodriguez, Josh Naylor, and Eugenio Suarez are also contributing.
However, the Phillies lineup is also packed with NL home run leader Kyle Schwarber, also playing alongside leadoff hitter and Mr. Consistent Trea Turner.
It's expected to be a close fight between the two contender teams.
Prediction: Mariners 5, Phillies 4
Picks: Mariners ML (-111), Under 8.5 runs