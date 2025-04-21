Phillies vs. Mets: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 21, MLB 2025

National League East Division rivals the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets will kick off a huge series on Monday. Both Philadelphia and New York have gotten off to a great start this season, and this should be an excellent matchup.
Odds for this game have been set, and there are a number of different ways to predict the series opener. Here is a look at this game and a prediction for how this game will play out.
Phillies vs. Mets prediction
Aaron Nola will be on the mound for the Phillies to begin this series, and he is looking to bounce back after a slow start. Nola is 0-4 with a 6.65 ERA this season, but he's been a dominant pitcher over the last few seasons.
Kyle Schwarber is having a huge season for the Phillies as he has belted seven home runs and leads the team with 16 RBIs. Other sluggers on this team have struggled to begin the year, and this is something to watch.
Pete Alonso is having a huge season for the Mets as he leads the team with six home runs and 24 RBIs. Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor are still trying to get going, but they can break out at any time.
This should be a low-scoring affair, and that is going to favor the Mets. Expect New York to score just enough to pick up a win over their division rivals.
Prediction: New York Mets 4, Philadelphia Phillies 3
Phillies vs. Mets odds
Money Line: Philadelphia Phillies +105, New York Mets -125
Run Spread: Phillies +1.5 (-200), Mets -1.5 (+165)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-120), Under 7.5 (EVEN)
Phillies vs. Mets injuries
Philadelphia Phillies injury report
Brandon Marsh (CF): 10-Day IL (Right hamstring strain)
Ranger Suarez (LHP): 15-Day IL (Lower back stiffness)
Weston Wilson (UTIL): 15-Day IL (Mild oblique strain)
New York Mets injury report
Jeff McNeil (2B): 10-Day IL (Right oblique strain)
Francisco Alvarez (C): 10-Day IL (Fractured left hamate bone)
Mark Vientos (3B): Day-to-Day (Groin discomfort)
Jose Siri (OF): 10-Day IL (Fractured left tibia)
Frankie Montas (RHP): 15-Day IL (Lat strain)
Phillies vs. Mets picks
This should be a great series in New York, and the home team will pick up a win in the series opener. Expect a very close game as the pitching staff will set the tone for the series opener.
Money Line: New York Mets -125
Run Spread: Phillies +1.5 (-200)
Total Runs: Under 7.5 (EVEN)