Phillies vs. Mets: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 22, MLB 2025

The NY Mets will look to extend their win streak to six games and take the series from the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 2 at Citi Field. Monday's 5-4 win in the opener pushed New York to 4-1 in the last five regular season meetings.

Griffin Canning will be tasked with throwing at Bryce Harper and company tonight, while Christopher Sanchez will attempt to continue the stellar start to his 2025 campaign.

Phillies vs. Mets recent form and records

Philadelphia

Some chinks in the armor have started to develop for the Phillies. Since starting the year off with series wins against the Nationals, Rockies and Dodgers, Philadelphia has just one series win in its last five—it came against the Marlins.

Despite sitting three-games over .500 at 13-10, the Phillies have cost MLB bettors $133 overall. They've also been a losing investment on the road, going 4-6 resulting in a $276 deficit. The over is 12-11 overall, but the team has played to low scorers in six of 10 road games.

New York

Whether it's the presence of Juan Soto in the clubhouse, playing stellar defense, or the pitching staff throwing well over its head, everything has clicked for the Mets through their first 23 games.

Carlos Mendoza's squad ranks as the third-best bet in all of baseball, compiling $392 in profit for their $100-per-bet backers. They've been nothing short of exceptional at home, winning 10 of 11 games and generating a $533 ROI. The under has also been a moneymaker, with it paying out 15 times with seven of those hits coming at home.

Injuries

Philadelphia

Brandon Marsh CF 10 Day IL - Hamstring

Weston Wilson LF 10 Day IL - Oblique

Ranger Suarez SP 15 Day IL - Back

New York

Jose Siri CF 10 Day IL - Shin

Jeff McNeil 2B 10 Day IL - Oblique

Ronny Mauricio SS 10 Day IL - Knee

Francisco Alvarez C 10 Day IL - Wrist

Paul Blackburn SP 15 Day IL - Knee

Sean Manaea SP 15 Day IL - Oblique

Frankie Montas Jr. SP 15 Day IL - Lat

Christian Scott SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Nick Madrigal 3B 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Drew Smith RP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Starting Pitchers

Christopher Sanchez (2-0, 2.96 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 22 hits (4 HR) and 8 ER with a 31:6 K/BB ratio in four 2025 starts.

Tossed 7.0 IP of 4 hit (1 HR) and 2 ER ball with 12:1 K/BB ratio vs. San Francisco last start.

2-2 with a 3.62 ERA and 41:13 K/BB ratio in 37.1 career IP thrown vs. New York.

1-0 with a 1.42 ERA and 3:2 K/BB ratio in 6.1 IP on the road in 2025.

2-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 15:8 K/BB ratio in two career starts at Citi Field

Griffin Canning (2-1, 3.43 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 18 hits (2 HR) and 8 ER with a 21:10 K/BB ratio in four 2025 starts.

Tossed 6.0 IP of 3 hit (0 HR) and 1 ER ball with 8:2 K/BB ratio vs. St. Louis last start.

0-0 with a 7.20 ERA and 1:5 K/BB ratio in 5.0 career IP thrown vs. Philadelphia.

1-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 14:5 K/BB ratio in 10.0 IP at home in 2025.

Must-Watch Hitters

Philadelphia

Though Nick Castellanos has been quiet since hitting safely in five straight games, the Phillies outfielder has contributed with a couple RBIs and a pair of walks in his last three games.

No player on the roster has faced Griffin Canning's stuff more than the right fielder, who is 2-for-8 with a double and triple in eight overall at-bats. In a match that could feature limited scoring, one big hit might be all it takes to make the difference. He let home run prop bettors down last night, but could make amends tonight.

New York

Francisco Lindor put the team on his back in Monday's win to make sure the Mets got a leg up in the series. The short stop went 2-for-4 with both hits leaving the yard. His seventh inning 3-run bomb gave NY the breathing room it needed to hold on for the 5-4 win.

Though he's logged a strikeout in three straight games, he's also hit safely in eight of nine, tallying eight RBIs and four home runs. While Lindor has been atrocious against lefties to date, positive regression is inevitable. Tonight presents a solid opportunity, as the switch-hitter is slashing .333/.467/.333 all-time against Christopher Sanchez.

Phillies vs. Mets Betting Odds

Tuesday 4/22 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Philadelphia Phillies -135 -1.5 +130 O 8 -105 New York Mets +114 +1.5 -155 U 8 -115

Phillies vs. Mets expert picks and game prediction

Under bettors were forced to swallow a bitter pill in Monday's series opener. The under had a high percentage shot of cashing in at DraftKings Sportsbook through six innings with the Mets up 2-0. Even after Lindor's 3-run blast, the under still looked promising with New York leading 5-0 heading into the ninth. But the Phillies crushed the hopes and dreams of both under and Mets run-line bettors by plating four runs in the final frame.

Look for scoring to be held in check in this one as well. Only this time, the bullpens will do their job and not let up any garbage runs.

Phillies vs. Mets Prediction: New York Wins 3-2

