Phillies vs. Nationals Game 2 Prediction, Odds, Line, Time, Injuries: 2025 MLB picks, March 29, 2025

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals had a great Game 1, which went into extra innings before Bryce Harper & Co. scored four runs in the 10th inning to come out as 7-3 winners.
The two teams will collide in Game 2 on Saturday at Nationals Park before meeting again on Sunday.
Phillies vs. Nationals picks
Picks
Moneyline: Pick Phillies to win (-155).
Spread: Pick over on the Phillies -1.5.
Total: Pick under 8.5 runs.
Phillies vs. Nationals Prediction
The Phillies are a better team on paper. With Jesus Luzardo starting on them, they should feel safe on the defensive front. Moreover, it helps to know Bryce Harper is hitting well.
Meanwhile, the Nationals are building up with plenty of young players to count on. They still took the Phillies deep in the first game, so that must count for something. That's why the game should be expected to be close with Jake Irvin on the mound for them.
All this while combined with winning momentum, expect the away team to come out winners again.
Prediction: Phillies 5, Nationals 2
Phillies vs. Nationals Odds
Here are the betting odds from BetMGM Sportsbook:
Money line: Phillies -156 | Nationals +132
Over/under: 8.5 runs
Spread: Dodgers (-1.5 runs)
Phillies vs. Nationals: Latest injuries
Phillies' latest injury report:
- Christian McGowan (RP) – Day-to-day
- Ranger Suarez (SP) – 15-day IL (back), will throw a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday
- Weston Wilson (LF) – 10-day IL (moderate oblique strain)
- Dominic Pipkin (PH) – Day-to-day
Nationals injury report
- Lucas Knowles (P) – Day-to-day
- DJ Herz (SP) – 60-day IL (left elbow), seeking second opinion from Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas
- Andres Chaparro (1B) – 10-day IL (oblique), retroactive to March 24
- Cade Cavalli (SP) – 15-day IL (elbow), retroactive to March 24
- Derek Law (RP) – 15-day IL (right forearm inflammation)
- Zach Brzykcy (RP) – 15-day IL (quadriceps), retroactive to March 24
- Holden Powell (RP) – Out
- Mason Thompson (RP) – 60-day IL (elbow), chance to be ready for Opening Day
- Josiah Gray (SP) – 60-day IL (elbow)
- Rafael Ramirez (SS) – Out
- Viandel Pena (2B) – Out
- Travis Sykora (SP) – Out