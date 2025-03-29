Phillies vs. Nationals Game 2 Prediction, Odds, Line, Time, Injuries: 2025 MLB picks, March 29, 2025

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals had a great Game 1, which went into extra innings before Bryce Harper & Co. scored four runs in the 10th inning to come out as 7-3 winners.

The two teams will collide in Game 2 on Saturday at Nationals Park before meeting again on Sunday.

Phillies vs. Nationals picks

Picks

Moneyline: Pick Phillies to win (-155).

Spread: Pick over on the Phillies -1.5.

Total: Pick under 8.5 runs.

Phillies vs. Nationals Prediction

The Phillies are a better team on paper. With Jesus Luzardo starting on them, they should feel safe on the defensive front. Moreover, it helps to know Bryce Harper is hitting well.

Meanwhile, the Nationals are building up with plenty of young players to count on. They still took the Phillies deep in the first game, so that must count for something. That's why the game should be expected to be close with Jake Irvin on the mound for them.

All this while combined with winning momentum, expect the away team to come out winners again.

Prediction: Phillies 5, Nationals 2

Phillies vs. Nationals Odds

Here are the betting odds from BetMGM Sportsbook:

Money line: Phillies -156 | Nationals +132

Over/under: 8.5 runs

Spread: Dodgers (-1.5 runs)

Phillies vs. Nationals: Latest injuries

Phillies' latest injury report:

Christian McGowan (RP) – Day-to-day

Ranger Suarez (SP) – 15-day IL (back), will throw a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday

Weston Wilson (LF) – 10-day IL (moderate oblique strain)

Dominic Pipkin (PH) – Day-to-day

Nationals injury report

Lucas Knowles (P) – Day-to-day

DJ Herz (SP) – 60-day IL (left elbow), seeking second opinion from Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas

Andres Chaparro (1B) – 10-day IL (oblique), retroactive to March 24

Cade Cavalli (SP) – 15-day IL (elbow), retroactive to March 24

Derek Law (RP) – 15-day IL (right forearm inflammation)

Zach Brzykcy (RP) – 15-day IL (quadriceps), retroactive to March 24

Holden Powell (RP) – Out

Mason Thompson (RP) – 60-day IL (elbow), chance to be ready for Opening Day

Josiah Gray (SP) – 60-day IL (elbow)

Rafael Ramirez (SS) – Out

Viandel Pena (2B) – Out

Travis Sykora (SP) – Out

