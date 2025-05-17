Phillies vs. Pirates: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 17, 2025

The Philadelphia Phillies (26-18) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (15-30) for the second game of the series having won the opener 8-4 on Bryce Harper's special night. The Phillies slugger drove in two runs which were his career's 1000th and 1001st RBIs. He and his team would look to continue the momentum.
The Phillies headed into the series having a lost one at home to the St. Louis Cardinals. They are 1.5 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East standings after Friday's win.
The Pirates already seem to be in damage control mode with a below-par .333 PCT and are last in the NL Central. They lost their previous series against the New York Mets.
Phillies vs. Pirates Game 2: Betting Odds & Weather
Date & Time: Saturday, 17th May, 2025, 6:05 p.m. ET
Money Line: Phillies -288
Over/Under: Under 8.5 runs
Weather: Partly cloudy, 83 degrees F, 13 mph wind, 12% chance of precipitation
Phillies vs. Pirates Game 2: Injuries and Lineups
Injuries
Phillies
- Aaron Nola: 15 Day IL (Ankle)
- Jose Ruiz: 15 Day IL (Neck)
Pirates
- Nick Gonzales: 10 Day IL (Ankle),
- Endy Rodriguez: 10 Day IL (Finger),
- Spencer Horwitz: 10 Day IL (Wrist),
- Timothy Mayza: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Justin Lawrence: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Johan Oviedo: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Dauri Moreta: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Jared Jones: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Enmanuel Valdez: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Oneil Cruz: day-to-day (Back)
Lineups
Phillies
- 2B Bryson Stott [L]
- SS Trea Turner [R]
- 1B Bryce Harper [L]
- DH K. Schwarber [L]
- RF N. Castellanos [R]
- LF Max Kepler [L]
- C J. Realmuto [R]
- 3B Alec Bohm [R]
- CF B. Marsh [L]
Pirates
- CF Oneil Cruz [L]
- RF B. Reynolds [S]
- DH A. McCutchen [R]
- C Joey Bart [R]
- 1B S. Horwitz [L]
- 3B K. Hayes [R]
- LF Tommy Pham [R]
- 2B Adam Frazier [L]
- SS I. Kiner-Falefa [R]
Phillies vs. Pirates Game 2: Prediction
Zack Wheeler faces Carmen Mlodzinski in the starting pitchers battle which looks heavily one-sided. The Braves ace has been strong this season with a 4-1, 2.95 ERA record heading into his tenth start while Mlodzinski has faced adversity with a 1-3, 5.20 ERA record.
While the Pirates took a mid-game lead on Friday, their offense doesn't pack the punch that the Phillies have. Bryce Harper went 3-for-4 signalling a potential return to form.
Kyle Schwarber is 2nd in the MLB home runs tally with 15 while Trea Turner leads the team with a .302 batting average. The Pirates will be reliant on hitters like Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Oneil Cruz to get the job done in what looks to be a tall order against Wheeler.
Prediction: Phillies 6, Pirates 2
Picks: Phillies -288, Under 8.5 runs