Phillies vs. Pirates: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 18, 2025

Zack Wheeler pitched six scoreless innings behind a resolute Philadelphia Phillies offence led by Bryson Stott's 3-RBI night for the Game 2 win on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. With an unassailable lead in the series, Philadelphia would hope to clinch yet another series sweep at home.

Ad

The Philies (27-18) have rebounded in style after dropping two games against the St. Louis Cardinals in their previous series. They are 1.5 games behind the New York Mets for the NL East lead. Meanwhile, the Pirates (15-31) will look to avoid their fifth series sweep this season. They are rock bottom in the NL Central standings.

Phillies vs. Pirates Game 3: Betting Odds & Weather

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Date & Time: Sunday, May 18, 2025 at 1:35 p.m. ET

Ad

Trending

Money Line: -112 Pirates

Over/Under: Over 8 runs

Weather: Partly cloudy, 73 degrees F, 11% chance of precipitation, 22 mph wind L-R

Phillies vs. Pirates Game 3: Injuries and Lineups

Injuries

Phillies

Aaron Nola: 15 Day IL (Ankle),

Jose Ruiz: 15 Day IL (Neck)

Pirates

Nick Gonzales: 10 Day IL (Ankle),

Endy Rodriguez: 10 Day IL (Finger),

Timothy Mayza: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Justin Lawrence: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Johan Oviedo: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Dauri Moreta: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Jared Jones: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Enmanuel Valdez: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)

Ad

Lineups

Phillies

2B Bryson Stott [L]

SS Trea Turner [R]

1B Bryce Harper [L]

DH K. Schwarber [L]

RF N. Castellanos [R]

LF Max Kepler [L]

C J. Realmuto [R]

3B Alec Bohm [R]

CF B. Marsh [L]

Pirates

CF Oneil Cruz [L]

RF B. Reynolds [S]

DH A. McCutchen [R]

C Joey Bart [R]

3B K. Hayes [R]

LF Tommy Pham [R]

1B S. Horwitz [L]

SS I. Kiner-Falefa [R]

2B Jared Triolo [R]

Ad

Phillies vs. Pirates Game 3: Prediction and Picks

Aaron Nola's injury has prompted the Phillies to promote pitching prospect Mick Abel, set to make his debut in the major leagues. He will go up against Pirates' ace Paul Skenes whose 2025 has been marred with inconsistency with a 3-4, 2.63 ERA record so far.

The Phillies offense in hot form will be tested against Skenes. Bryce Harper has four multi-hit games in his last seven while Kyle Schwarber continues to lead the team in home runs (15) and RBIs (35). The Pirates need some firepower from hitters like Oneil Cruz (8 HRs) and Bryan Reynolds (22 RBIs) leading the team in their specific metrics.

Ad

Prediction: Phillies 6, Pirates 3

Picks: Pirates -112, Over 8 runs

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More