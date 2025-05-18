Phillies vs. Pirates: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 18, 2025

Zack Wheeler pitched six scoreless innings behind a resolute Philadelphia Phillies offence led by Bryson Stott's 3-RBI night for the Game 2 win on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. With an unassailable lead in the series, Philadelphia would hope to clinch yet another series sweep at home.
The Philies (27-18) have rebounded in style after dropping two games against the St. Louis Cardinals in their previous series. They are 1.5 games behind the New York Mets for the NL East lead. Meanwhile, the Pirates (15-31) will look to avoid their fifth series sweep this season. They are rock bottom in the NL Central standings.
Phillies vs. Pirates Game 3: Betting Odds & Weather
Date & Time: Sunday, May 18, 2025 at 1:35 p.m. ET
Money Line: -112 Pirates
Over/Under: Over 8 runs
Weather: Partly cloudy, 73 degrees F, 11% chance of precipitation, 22 mph wind L-R
Phillies vs. Pirates Game 3: Injuries and Lineups
Injuries
Phillies
- Aaron Nola: 15 Day IL (Ankle),
- Jose Ruiz: 15 Day IL (Neck)
Pirates
- Nick Gonzales: 10 Day IL (Ankle),
- Endy Rodriguez: 10 Day IL (Finger),
- Timothy Mayza: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Justin Lawrence: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Johan Oviedo: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Dauri Moreta: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Jared Jones: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Enmanuel Valdez: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)
Lineups
Phillies
- 2B Bryson Stott [L]
- SS Trea Turner [R]
- 1B Bryce Harper [L]
- DH K. Schwarber [L]
- RF N. Castellanos [R]
- LF Max Kepler [L]
- C J. Realmuto [R]
- 3B Alec Bohm [R]
- CF B. Marsh [L]
Pirates
- CF Oneil Cruz [L]
- RF B. Reynolds [S]
- DH A. McCutchen [R]
- C Joey Bart [R]
- 3B K. Hayes [R]
- LF Tommy Pham [R]
- 1B S. Horwitz [L]
- SS I. Kiner-Falefa [R]
- 2B Jared Triolo [R]
Phillies vs. Pirates Game 3: Prediction and Picks
Aaron Nola's injury has prompted the Phillies to promote pitching prospect Mick Abel, set to make his debut in the major leagues. He will go up against Pirates' ace Paul Skenes whose 2025 has been marred with inconsistency with a 3-4, 2.63 ERA record so far.
The Phillies offense in hot form will be tested against Skenes. Bryce Harper has four multi-hit games in his last seven while Kyle Schwarber continues to lead the team in home runs (15) and RBIs (35). The Pirates need some firepower from hitters like Oneil Cruz (8 HRs) and Bryan Reynolds (22 RBIs) leading the team in their specific metrics.
Prediction: Phillies 6, Pirates 3
Picks: Pirates -112, Over 8 runs