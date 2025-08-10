Phillies vs. Rangers: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 10, 2025

The Philadelphia Phillies (67-49) are in Arlington to face the Texas Rangers (60-58) on Sunday for their third game of the season. The Rangers come in struggling after losing three straight games; they have a 36-23 home record, though they have the best ERA of pitching in all of MLB at 3.28.

Meanwhile, the Phillies have been consistently strong; they are 7-3 in their last 10 games via their strong offense. Sunday's battle features ace starters Zack Wheeler of Philly and Patrick Corbin of Texas, with both teams looking for some momentum late in the year.

Starting Pitchers

Zack Wheeler (Phillies)

Zack Wheeler has been the Phillies' ace for 2025, tossing a 2.64 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with 182 strikeouts. His ability to suppress runs and control the game puts him in the ace role as Philadelphia tries to maintain its firm NL East hold.

Patrick Corbin (Rangers)

Patrick Corbin has divided the season with the Rangers, going 3.91 in ERA and 1.31 in WHIP in his starts. While his 96 strikeouts prove he can miss bats, he has not been able to be consistent, which could be a problem against a potent Phillies offense here.

Hot Hitters

Trea Turner (Phillies)

Trea Turner has been the most powerful hitter for the Phillies this season, with a .284 average, 12 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 26 steals. In his previous game on August 8, Turner showcased his general ability by going 2-for-4 with a double, home run, five RBIs, two walks, and a steal in a dominating 9-1 victory over Texas.

Corey Seager (Rangers)

Corey Seager has provided solid production for the Rangers, batting .266 with 17 home runs and 41 RBIs through 2025 so far. Seager is a threat in the lineup, as evidenced by his most recent home run yesterday, and provides some power and run-producing ability for Texas.

Injury Report

Rangers

Evan Carter (OF): 10-Day IL (back)

Jacob Webb (RP): 15-Day IL (back)

Chris Martin (RP): 15-Day IL (calf)

Tyler Mahle (SP): 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cody Bradford (RP): 60-Day IL (elbow)

Josh Sborz (RP): 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies

Nick Castellanos (OF): Day-to-day (undisclosed)

Daniel Robert (RP): 15-Day IL (blister)

Alec Bohm (3B): 10-Day IL (ribcage)

Aaron Nola (SP): 60-Day IL (ankle)

Current Odds

Run Line

Phillies −1.5 (+108)

Rangers +1.5 (−131)()

Total

Over 8 (−102)

Under 8 (−119)()

Moneyline

Phillies −158

Rangers +129

Best Bets & Predictions

Final Score Prediction: Phillies 5, Rangers 3

Best Bets

Moneyline: Phillies −158 - With Wheeler on the mound and the Phillies’ strong lineup, they have a solid chance to secure the win.

Run Line: Phillies −1.5 (+108) - Given Corbin’s history against the Phillies and Wheeler’s dominance, a multi-run victory is plausible.

Total Runs: Under 8 (−119) - While both teams have potent offenses, Wheeler’s effectiveness and Corbin’s improved form suggest a lower-scoring game.

