  Phillies vs. Reds: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 11, 2025

Phillies vs. Reds: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 11, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Published Aug 11, 2025 11:18 GMT
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Imagn
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Imagn

The Philadelphia Phillies (68-49) visit the Reds (62-57) in Cincinnati with momentum as their ally, having won three road games in a row. The Reds are difficult to beat at home, boasting a strong .318 team on-base average, with the Phillies possessing one of MLB's better-balanced lineups, ninth in slugging percentage at .418.

This will be the fourth meeting between these NL division rivals this season, with dynamite players like Elly De La Cruz and Bryce Harper poised to do some damage. Both teams have been playing well of late, so a figuratively dramatic and close-up fight is in store.

Starters

Taijuan Walker (Philadelphia Phillies)

Taijuan Walker has been consistent this year with a 4-5 mark, a 3.53 ERA, and a 1.30 WHIP, with 60 strikeouts. His last outing was dominating, six shutout innings against the Orioles on four hits and no walks, and four strikeouts.

also-read-trending Trending

Andrew Abbott (Cincinnati Reds)

Andrew Abbott has been a bright spot for the Reds with an 8-2 record, 2.34 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 99 strikeouts. Despite a disappointing outing on August 6 in which he allowed four runs over 6.2 innings in a loss to the Cubs, he remains a force to be dealt with on the mound.

Top Hitters to Watch

Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies)

Bryce Harper also continues to contribute with a .260 average, 17 homers, 49 RBIs, 51 runs, and 10 steals. His strength, paired with his quickness, places him among the ranks of a threat at all times and a main sparkplug for Philadelphia's offense.

Elly De La Cruz (Cincinnati Reds)

Elly De La Cruz is a threat, hitting .277 with 19 home runs, 74 runs batted in, 82 runs, and 31 stolen bases. His power-filled mix of speed and power makes pitchers on opposing teams nervous.

Injury Report

Reds

  • Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger)
  • Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor)
  • Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder)
  • Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm)
  • Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin)
  • Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
  • Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm)
  • Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Phillies

  • Daniel Robert: 15-Day IL (blister)
  • Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (ribcage)
  • Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Current Odds

  • Run Line: Phillies +1.5 (−194) | Reds −1.5 (+157)
  • Total Runs: Over 9.5 (−111) | Under 9.5 (−110)
  • Moneyline: Phillies +104 | Reds −126

Best Bets & Prediction

Final Score Prediction: Phillies 6, Reds 5

Best Bets:

  1. Phillies +1.5 Run Line (−194): Walker’s sharp pitching should keep Philly competitive, even if the Reds’ bats come alive.
  2. Over 9.5 Total Runs (−111): Expect fireworks from two lineups capable of putting up big numbers.
  3. Phillies Moneyline (+104): With their balanced attack and pitching depth, the Phillies have what it takes to steal this one on the road.
Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

