Phillies vs Rockies: Game 4 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 22, 2025

The Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies are set to wrap up a four-game series on Thursday afternoon at Coors Field. Philadelphia is going to be looking for the sweep as they have dominated each of the first three games.

The Phillies are coming into this game with an overall record of 31-18, while the Rockies are the worst team in baseball at 8-41 on the year. The odds in this game favor Philadelphia in a big way, but there are several predictions to make in this matchup.

Phillies vs. Rockies prediction

Trea Turner is hitting well - Source: Imagn

Ranger Suarez will be on the mound on Thursday afternoon for the Phillies, and he is 2-0 on the year with a 5.09 ERA. Suarez has not been extremely dominant this season, but he should get some run support in this game.

Kyle Schwarber continues to be on a tear at the plate for the Phillies as he leads the way with 17 home runs. Trea Turner is setting the table with a .308 batting average, and Philadelphia is an explosive offense.

Veteran German Marquez is going to start for the Rockies, and he is 1-6 with a whopping 8.78 ERA on the year. Marquez has proven to be a solid pitcher in the past, but things have gotten ugly this season.

Colorado is hitting just .219 on the season, and they have been struggling to find consistent offense. Look for the Phillies to pull away in this game, but Colorado will keep it respectable.

Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies 6, Colorado Rockies 4

Phillies vs. Rockies odds

Money Line: Philadelphia Phillies -310, Colorado Rockies +250

Run Spread: Phillies -3.5 (+110), Rockies +3.5 (-130)

Total Runs: Over 11.5 (+105), Under 11.5 (-125)

Phillies vs. Rockies injuries

Philadelphia Phillies injury report:

Weston Wilson (OF): Day to day (Migraine)

Aaron Nola (RHP): 10-Day IL (Sprained right ankle)

Colorado Rockies injury report:

Victor Vodnik (RHP): Late May (Right shoulder inflammation)

Thairo Estrada (INF): 60-Day IL (Fractured right wrist)

Kris Bryant (DH): 60-Day IL (TBD)

Austin Gomber (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left shoulder soreness)

Ryan Feltner (RHP): Ryan Feltner (Back spasms)

Jeff Criswell (RHP): 60-Day IL (Torn right elbow ligament)

Phillies vs. Rockies picks

The odds in this game favor the Phillies in a big way, but this game will be closer than those odds suggest. Philadelphia will still get the win, but Colorado is going to battle in this matchup.

Money Line: Philadelphia Phillies -310

Run Spread: Colorado Rockies +3.5

Total Runs: Under 11.5 (-125)

