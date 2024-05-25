Phillies vs Rockies Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head-to-head and more | Game 2, May 25, 2024

After an unexpected 3-2 defeat in Game 1, the Philadelphia Phillies will look to rebound against the Colorado Rockies in Game 2 of their three-game series at Coors Field on Saturday.

The Rockies forced two extra innings and broke the Phillies' six-game winning streak on Friday. Nevertheless, Colorado is still at the bottom of the NL West with a 17-33 record.

Colorado was expected to lose Game 1, but its pitching unit restricted the Phillies to only two runs. The absence of Bryce Harper, who was ejected in the first inning, contributed to the Phillies' struggles at the plate.

Game 2 will start at 9:10 PM EDT. MLB fans can catch the action on television by switching to NBCSP and the Colorado Rockies channel. Fox Sports will have an online stream of the game.

Phillies vs Rockies: Head-to-Head

The Phillies have won eight of the last 10 games against their NL West opponents. Overall, Philadelphia holds a 127-98 edge in regular-season meetings.

Phillies vs Rockies: Pitching Matchups

Veteran pitcher Aaron Nola will walk up to the mound against the Rockies on Saturday. Nola has a 6-2 record with a 3.05 ERA. The 30-year-old has recorded 60 strikeouts in 65 innings pitched. Nola has a spectacular WHIP of 1.05 and will be expected to dominate in this game.

The Rockies will turn to Dakota Hudson to counter Aaron Nola. Hudson has a 1-7 record this season with a .589 ERA. The righty has not been up to the mark, and has a 1.67 WHIP with only 26 strikeouts in 44.1 innings pitched.

Phillies vs Rockies: Prediction

The Rockies are the weakest team in the National League, and while they did secure a victory in Game 1, lightning is unlikely to strike twice. Game 2 could be a struggle for the Rockies against a top pitcher in Aaron Nola.

Expect a high-scoring affair with the Phillies comfortably coming out on top.

