Phillies vs. Tigers: Game 2 Prediction, Odds and Picks - June 25, MLB 2024 

The Philadelphia Phillies enter Game 2 of their series with the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday to clinch the series. The Phils had a comfortable 8-1 victory on Monday night as their powerful offense dominated. Defensively, they restricted the Tigers to just one run.

The Tigers are a mediocre team in the AL Central division. Their unbalanced offensive and defensive squad has plenty of room for improvement. The Phils took advantage of Casey Mise as they scored on the right pitches.

The Tigers will turn in one of their top pitchers to get some strikeouts in Game 2. Hard-throwing Tarik Skubal will get the nod as their opponent. Skubal has an 8-3 record with a strong 2.50 ERA. The left-hander has a powerful 0.97 WHIP with 105 strikeouts in 90 innings pitched.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Game 2 will be a pitching showdown between left-handed pitchers. The Phils will send Ranger Suarez to the nod against the Tigers. Suarez keeps getting better with each performance. With a dominant 1.75 ERA, he has a 10-1 record with 95 strikeouts in 92-plus innings.

Philadelphian Phillies -130 -1.5 (+135) O 7.5 (-115) Detroit Tigers +105 +1.5 (-165) U 7.5 (-105)

Where to watch the Phillies vs. Tigers?

Bally Sports Detroit and NBCSP will have the game telecast. The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 6:40 p.m. EDT. For live streaming, tune into Fubo TV at the scheduled time.

Phillies vs. Tigers Prediction

Skubal is one of the top pitchers in the game, but the offense will play an important role in Game 2. The Tigers lack the offense to back Skubal against Suarez. The Phils are ranked No. 4 with 398 runs scored, while the Tigers are No. 20 with 321 runs scored.

After their last success, the Phils have been on the top of the MLB with the best team ERA. The Phils have a team ERA of 3.07, while the Tigers hold a team ERA of 3.85. Skubal alone might not be able to get the job done, so the Tigers need to get hot with their bats against Suarez.

The Phils have won 90 percent of their games with Suarez as starter. With their strong offense, they are predicted to win Game 2 and clinch the series against the Tigers.

Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (-130)