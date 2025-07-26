Phillies vs. Yankees: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and betting picks - July 26, 2025

The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies square off in Game 2 as both teams look to take early momentum in the series. The Phillies depend on the solid arm of Ranger Suarez to stifle the Yankees' big bat lineup.

Meanwhile, New York counts on Marcus Stroman to give a good show and square the series. Featuring contrasting styles of pitching and power hitters ready to raise their game to the next level, this game promises an even contest under the summer lights.

Starting Pitchers

Ranger Suarez (Phillies, LHP)

Suarez has been a workhorse on the hill this season, with a solid 2.66 ERA and 82 Ks in 88 innings.

Even a difficult start on July 20, in which he gave up six runs over 4.1 innings, can't detract from his general stability and role of limiting damage, and he's an unquestionable asset for Philadelphia.

Marcus Stroman (Yankees, RHP)

Stroman has had some ups and downs with a 5.64 ERA in 30 innings this year but showed promise in his last start.

On July 20, he pitched six shutout innings with just five hits allowed and four strikeouts, helping secure a win. If he can maintain that control, Stroman could be key to keeping the Yankees competitive in this matchup.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Trea Turner (Phillies)

Turner was blazing at the leadoff position last night, 4-for-5 with a triple and an RBI.

The seasoned shortstop is hitting .290 with 25 steals and still is the Phillies' engine on the bases and at the plate. His combination of contact, speed, and situational hitting makes pitchers miserable, and he's heating up at the perfect time in this series.

Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees)

Stanton has shown flashes of his power recently with two home runs in his last three games. With a .271 batting average and 17 RBIs on the season, the veteran bat is settling into the middle of the New York lineup.

His power punch remains a factor for the Yankees as they try to turn the series around.

Probable Lineup

Phillies (Away Team)

SS Trea Turner (R)

DH Kyle Schwarber (L)

1B Bryce Harper (L)

RF Nick Castellanos (R)

2B Bryson Stott (L)

C J.T. Realmuto (R)

LF Max Kepler (L)

3B Otto Kemp (R)

CF Brandon Marsh (L)

SP: Ranger Suarez (L) 7-4, 2.66 ERA

Yankees (Home Team)

1B Paul Goldschmidt (R)

CF Cody Bellinger (L)

RF Aaron Judge (R)

DH Giancarlo Stanton (R)

2B Jazz Chisholm (L)

LF Jasson Dominguez (S)

3B Ryan McMahon (L)

SS Anthony Volpe (R)

C Austin Wells (L)

SP: Marcus Stroman (R) 2-1, 5.64 ERA

Injury Report

Phillies

Aaron Nola (ankle/rib) – On 60-day IL, rehabbing in Triple-A.

Joe Ross (back) – On 15-day IL, timeline TBD.

Alec Bohm (rib) – On 10-day IL, no clear return date.

Yankees

Clarke Schmidt (elbow) – Out for season (Tommy John surgery).

Luis Gil (lat) – Nearing return after rehab.

Mark Leiter Jr. (leg) – Out until early August.

Yarbrough & Cruz (oblique) – Expected back mid-to-late August.

Current Odds

Run Line:

Phillies –1.5 (+135) | Yankees +1.5 (−165)

Total:

Over 9.5 (−102) | Under 9.5 (−119)

Moneyline:

Phillies −117 | Yankees −103

Best Bets & Final Prediction

Final Score Prediction: Phillies 6, Yankees 5

Top Picks:

Phillies Moneyline (−117) – Ranger Suarez’s elite command and poise in big games give the Phillies an edge, especially with the Yankees struggling to find rhythm offensively. Over 9.5 Total Runs (−102) – Despite quality arms, both teams have sluggers capable of putting up crooked numbers. New York’s bullpen inconsistencies and Philly’s lefty-heavy power can push this total over.

Parlay: Phillies ML + Over 9.5, this combo banks on Suarez getting enough support to outlast Stroman in a game that could turn into a late-inning scoring fest.

