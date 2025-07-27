Phillies vs. Yankees: Game 3 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and betting picks - July 27, 2025

The Phillies have already clinched the series with back-to-back wins at Yankee Stadium and now aim for a clean sweep in Sunday’s finale. Zack Wheeler, sporting a dominant 2.39 ERA, takes the mound looking to shut the door on New York, while Carlos Rodon hopes to salvage some pride for the Yankees after a tough loss in his last outing.
With Kyle Schwarber on a home run tear and Cody Bellinger flashing his power recently, expect a tense showdown where elite pitching meets dangerous bats in a bid to end the series with a statement.
Phillies vs. Yankees: Preview, Lineups, Prediction & Picks
Starting Pitchers
Zack Wheeler (RHP, Phillies)
Zack Wheeler has been dominant this season with a 9-3 record, an elite 2.39 ERA, and a 0.88 WHIP across 128 innings. His 164 strikeouts showcase ace-level swing-and-miss stuff. In his last start on July 21 vs. Boston, he fanned 10 over six innings of two-run ball, further cementing his Cy Young contention.
Carlos Rodon (LHP, Yankees)
Carlos Rodon enters with a solid 10-7 record, a 3.10 ERA, and a 1.05 WHIP over 124.2 innings. He’s racked up 139 strikeouts, mixing velocity with sharp breaking stuff. However, in his last outing on July 21 vs. Toronto, he struggled with command, issuing five walks and allowing four runs (two earned) across five innings in a loss.
Hot Hitters
Kyle Schwarber (Phillies)
Kyle Schwarber is scorching hot at the plate, with 4 homers in his last 4 games and a .421 average during that time. For the season, the 32-year-old slugger is batting .256 with 36 homers, 84 RBIs, 75 runs, and 9 steals. The power surge alone makes him a threat against any lefty, even Carlos Rodon.
Cody Bellinger (Yankees)
Cody Bellinger has launched 3 home runs in his last 6 games. The 30-year-old outfielder is hitting .281 this season with 19 homers, 58 RBIs, 59 runs, and 9 stolen bases. The recent power surge is a welcome spark to the Yankees' lineup as they face off against Zack Wheeler.
Probable lineups
Phillies (Away Team)
- SS Trea Turner (R)
- 1B Bryce Harper (L)
- DH Kyle Schwarber (L)
- RF Nick Castellanos (R)
- C J.T. Realmuto (R)
- 2B Edmundo Sosa (R)
- 3B Otto Kemp (R)
- LF Weston Wilson (R)
- CF Johan Rojas (R)
- SP: Zack Wheeler (R) 9-3, 2.39 ERA
Yankees (Home Team)
- CF Trent Grisham (L)
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt (R)
- LF Cody Bellinger (L)
- 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L)
- DH Giancarlo Stanton (R)
- 3B Ryan McMahon (L)
- C Austin Wells (L)
- SS Anthony Volpe (R)
- RF Jasson Dominguez (S)
- SP: Carlos Rodon (L) 10-7, 3.10 ERA
Injury Report
Phillies
- Nick Castellanos (knee) – Day-to-day
- Edmundo Sosa (back) – Day-to-day
- Alec Bohm (ribs) – 10-day IL, back early August
- Aaron Nola (ankle/rib) – 60-day IL, rehab underway
- Joe Ross (back) – 15-day IL
Yankees
- Aaron Judge (elbow strain) – 10-day IL, expected as DH soon
- Ryan Yarbrough (oblique) – 15-day IL
- Fernando Cruz (oblique) – 15-day IL
- Mark Leiter Jr. (leg) – Out through early August
- Clarke Schmidt, Jake Cousins, Luis Gil – 60-day IL
Current Odds
- Moneyline: Phillies –131, Yankees +108
- Run Line: Phillies –1.5 (+128), Yankees +1.5 (–157)
- Total: Over 7.5 (–119), Under 7.5 (–102)
Best Bets & Prediction
Final Score Prediction: Phillies 5, Yankees 3
Top Bets
- Phillies Moneyline (–131): With Wheeler on the mound, the Phillies have the edge in this matchup.
- Under 7.5 Total Runs (–102): Both pitchers have been effective, suggesting a lower-scoring game.
Value Parlay: Combine Phillies Moneyline with Under 7.5 Total Runs for enhanced value.