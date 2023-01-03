PHOTO: Rare 100-year-old photo of Babe Ruth giving his daughter a piggyback ride goes viral

MLB legend and HOFer Babe Ruth left a tremendous legacy when he passed away in 1948. He played in the MLB for 22 seasons from 1914 to 1935 with the Boston Red Sox (1914–19), New York Yankees (1920–1934), and Boston Braves (1935).

Recently, a vintage photo of Ruth with one of his daughters resurfaced. The snap dates back to 1922, making the age of the picture 100 years. However, there's no mention of the daughter's name.

On October 17, 1914, Babe Ruth wed Helen Woodford. In 1921, they adopted a daughter named Dorothy. Ruth allegedly had an extramarital affair and neglected Helen, which led to their separation in the early 1920s.

Three months after the passing of his first spouse, Ruth married actress and model Claire Merritt Hodgson on April 17, 1929, and adopted her daughter Julia. Based on the historical sequence, it may be assumed that Dorothy is shown riding on Babe's back in the image, although this is not certain.

It was later revealed that Dorothy Ruth was Babe Ruth's biological child

Juanita Jennings gave birth to Dorothy Ruth on June 7, 1921 and Babe Ruth and Helen Woodford adopted her. Dorothy said that Jennings was her real mother in her book "My Dad, the Babe," after discovering the information at the age of 59 in 1980.

Interestingly, Dorothy knew her biological mother, Juanita, growing up and referred to Jennings as "Aunt Nita."

Her father started in the MLB as a left-handed pitcher for the Boston Red Sox. His greatest achievements, however, came as an outfielder for the New York Yankees. Ruth was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1936 and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

