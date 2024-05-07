PHOTO: Aaron Judge's wife Samantha gives peek into Carlos Rodon Foundation party alongside Gerrit Cole's wife Amy & others

The Carlos Rodon Foundation party gave an opportunity for wives and girlfriends of Yankees stars to come together and enjoy themselves. On Sunday, a fundraiser was organized by the foundation, and Yankees stars arrived with their families.

Ashley Rodon posted several stories on social media from the festivities. Aaron Judge's wife, Samantha, also posted a picture of several Yankees stars' partners in one frame. Gerrit Cole's wife, Amy, reshared the photo,

Apart from Amy and Samantha, the picture featured Ron Marinaccio's wife Gianna, Anthony Rizzo's wife Emily, Nestor Cortes Jr.'s wife Alondra Esteras Russy, Ashley Rodon and others.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Ashley Rodon knows how to throw a party," Amy Cole wrote in her story.

Amy Cole's Instagram Story

In another story from the event, Rizzo and Judge could be seen dancing to the beats at the mixing table.

Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge dancing on the beats

Carlos Rodon and Ashley's organizations come together to aid couples in becoming parents

The Carlos Rodon Foundation, in collaboration with Ashley's Nest Egg Foundation, aims to help aspiring parents in their journey to conceive. Not everyone is blessed to conceive naturally, prompting them to look for options. One of them includes in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Through this process, sperm cells are fertilized outside the body before they are planted inside the uterus. Though one of the most effective ways to get pregnant, engaging in such activities requires a huge expense.

To solve this problem, which the Rodon family faced on a personal level, the two started The Willow Grant (named after their first son) to provide financial assistance.

“The Willow Grant has been a dream of ours for a long time,” said Carlos Rodon via Phillips. "He acknowledged that infertility is a prevalent issue, often overshadowed in public discourse. The Rodons are dedicated to raising awareness about this challenge and supporting families through their innovative grant program."

Through this program, couples who are qualified can apply for financial assistance of $10,000. The organization announced its first grant on April 5, according to pinstripesnation.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback