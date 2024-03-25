PHOTO: Corey Seager's wife Madisyn shares heartwarming scene of Rangers star bonding with furry friends on 'off day'

Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers are approaching their opening day and preparing to defend their World Series crown. In the final few days before the MLB season breaks, Seager and his wife, Madisyn, enjoyed some rest and relaxation with their dogs.

Madisyn captioned her Instagram stories:

"Off day at home."

Madisyn Seager's IG stories

These wholesome off-days are soon to be a rare commodity, with the 162-game season set to begin for Texas on Wednesday. The Rangers will face the Chicago Cubs to begin their campaign, which promises to be an exciting one. Corey Seager's status for opening day is unclear, but he appears to be on track, barring any setbacks.

Rangers' Corey Seager trending in the right direction for opening day

Given that Corey Seager underwent surgery to repair a hernia in late January, there were some concerns that he would be ready for opening day. While he has yet to be cleared for the game against the Cubs, Seager is trending in the right direction.

Seager made his first spring training appearance of the year last week, and manager Bruce Bochy discussed his and Josh Jung's potential for opening day. Bochy spoke to reporters after Saturday's 1-1 draw against the Kansas City Royals:

“The timing is good as we approach opening day. We’ll just get them a couple of at-bats hopefully and, you know, get some innings under their belt.

“You can take all the ground balls and all the live hitting you want, but it's a little bit different to be in a game, so this is a good timing to get them in the game. This gives us a chance to stretch them out."

The Rangers are entering a season where many will view them as a contender, something Bochy discussed with reporters in February:

"Some teams may look at us as a target," Bochy said, "but I'm hoping that we look at other teams as a target. That's going to be our mindset."

With opening day fast approaching, the Rangers will be hoping their star shortstop can contribute as quickly as possible.

