PHOTO: Jose Canseco's daughter Josie poses in elegant black dress for German designer Philipp Plein's black carpet couture collection 2024

Jose Canseco's daughter, Josie, is an established and well-known model who has collaborated with top fashion houses. Recently, she collaborated with Philipp Plein.

The fashion house shared Josie's picture from Philipp Plein's black carpet couture collection 2024 on Instagram. She wore an elegant black dress and posed in front of photographers.

Josie Canseco is having a blast this year with various modeling endeavors. She has modeled for top fashion houses, photographers and swimwear issues. She recently shot for a photoshoot by photographer Tyler Shields.

Josie Canseco expands her foothold in modeling career, stars on cover of Harper's Bazaar March edition

A month ago, Josie Canseco shared that she would be on the cover of Harper's Bazaar March edition:

"March Harper’s cover! Thank you to this amazing team for bringing it all together," she captioned on the post.

Josie is dreaming big with his increasing portfolio in her modeling career, as she aspires to become a model for Chanel and American Vogue.

“The ultimate goal for me, because of my love for their late, legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld, would be to work with Chanel. Another dream would be an American Vogue cover," she said to Maxim in 2023.

"I think being chosen for something that big would, in a way, solidify my success.”

During an interaction with Harper's Bazaar team, Josie Canseco was asked if modeling was the right career choice for her. She replied:

"I don’t think if I’ve ever really “known” modelling was for me," Josie said.

"I just grew passionate about what it entailed. I fell in love with modelling as I love working with new people every day, traveling the world alone and experiencing different cultures."

Apart from modeling, she's also equipped with acting and music videos projects. Josie Canseco appeared in two episodes of "The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition" in 2016, and is in the web series "The Surreal Life" in 2024.

Josie also appeared in the music video for Kygo Feat. Ella Henderson: Here for You starring Jessica Draven and Ella Henderson.

