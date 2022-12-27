PHOTO: Looking back at a ripped Aaron Judge and his then-girlfriend Samantha Bracksieck from their college days  

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has been a heartthrob since his debut. This can be attributed to his handsome face, brilliant body and tall muscular frame.

Many fans admire his skills and playing, but the 30-year-old has quite a few fans who get extremely thirsty for him, and who could blame them? Judge is in the prime of his physique. However, Judge's heart has already been taken by someone else.

Aaron Judge and his wife Samatna Bracksieck, whom he has known since high school, are a perfect example of childhood sweethearts. Aaron officially tied the knot in a private ceremony at the end of this year. Although rumors of their engagement were spreading widely, many weren't aware of their wedding until it was announced.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks A throwback can’t get much better than this one of Aaron Judge and his now wife Samantha Bracksieck back in college A throwback can’t get much better than this one of Aaron Judge and his now wife Samantha Bracksieck back in college https://t.co/dCygwTzQF4

The couple are known for being private and few details are known about their love lives. But what is known is that they met in high school in 2010 and that their relationship became serious in 2019. Fastrack to 2020, the newly wedded couple had a beautiful destination wedding in Hawaii.

Both seem to be immensely enjoying their new lives as a married couple. Considering that they were together for so long, this seemed to be a long time coming.

Aaron Judge's extension and captaincy is a statement of intent by the New York Yankees

Aaron Judge seemed sure of his future with the San Francisco Giants, which however did not happen. Instead, the superstar was signed to arguably the biggest team in MLB, the New York Yankees. Judge once said to TIme:

“I said, in 10 years, I’ll be married to Sam and playing for the San Francisco Giants. I was like, that’d better not get out.”

While Judge's prediction of playing with the Giants didn't happen, he did manage to play phenomenally in the 2021 season. Aaron broke the American League 62nd-season home run record and firmly cemented himself in the history of the sport.

After Aaron Judge shocked the world with his record-breaking season, the news broke that his home run ball was going to auction. It only sold for $1.5 million after the rejection of the $3 million deal.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball sold for $1.5 million in an auction after the fan initially turned down a $3 million offer for it Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball sold for $1.5 million in an auction after the fan initially turned down a $3 million offer for it https://t.co/A1IY9GlNt8

Judge, however, did manage to get the captaincy for the New York Yankees and made a contract of $360 million for the next nine years. Fans of the Yankees can't wait for the upcoming season under the new captaincy.

MLB @MLB He's the Captain now! Aaron Judge is officially the 16th Captain in Yankees history. He's the Captain now! Aaron Judge is officially the 16th Captain in Yankees history. https://t.co/RWJuWDQ46r

The Yankees are clearly looking to the future with ambition. Naming Judge as their captain seems like a real statement of their immediate intent.

