PHOTO: Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna shares Dodgers star's heartwarming bond with children nestled in his lap

Mookie Betts' showing for the LA Dodgers in their opening series of the season was nothing short of spectacular. In the Dodgers' two-game series against the San Diego Padres in Seoul, their new shortstop was responsible for no fewer than one home run and seven RBIs.

As such, Betts now leads MLB in hits, home runs, RBIs, average, and on-base percentage for the 2024 season. With their domestic regular season set to kick off with a meeting against the Cardinals on March 28, the six-time Silver Slugger managed to squeeze in some quality family time into his schedule.

Brianna Betts shared a picture of Mookie Betts at home with their two children

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a heartwarming story post on Instagram, Betts' wife Brianna shared a photo of her husband and their two children. Captioned with the words "home sweet home," there can be no denying that moments such as this may become fewer and farther between when the intense season hits.

A former MVP outfielder and winner of the 2018 World Series as a member of the Boston Red Sox, Betts' MLB credentials are beyond reproach. Despite spending his entire eleven-year career playing between outfield and second base, Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts has recently tapped Mookie's mitt at shortstop.

Expand Tweet

"Mookie Betts is now the starting shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Will he win a Gold Glove there?" - Sean Casey

At just 5-foot-9, Betts is as esteemed for his bat as he is as a baserunner. A three-time league runs leader, the Tennessee native hit .307/.408/.579 with 39 home runs and 107 RBIs last season, still managing to swipe some 14 bases in the process.

Mookie Betts eyes positional change as an opportunity rather than a hurdle

Mere weeks ago, few expected Mookie Betts to be crowned the opening-day shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, Mookie's ability to succeed at every turn in his career to date leaves few doubting his ability to make the transition. In a recent interview with The Athletic, Betts stated:

"There is a lot of doubt out there, which is cool. That's what makes it fun. Somebody's going to be right. We'll find out"

A lot of new stars will be calling themselves Dodgers for the first time this spring. However, as one of the team's most consistent hitters, it is not likely that being overshadowed is currently a concern in the mind of Mookie Betts.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.