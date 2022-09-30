Photo: Vanessa Hudgens travels to Nevada to be with her long-distance boyfriend Cole Tucker, reposts picture with the Reno Aces shortstop

Actress Vanessa Hudgens of "High School Musical" fame recently traveled to Nevada to cheer on her boyfriend Cole Tucker. Under the bright lights of the stadium, the Reno Aces outfielder and his famous girlfriend took a photo together. Tucker posted it on Instagram.

In the photo, the couple can be seen hugging each other. Hudgens balances on her tiptoes as she wraps her arms around her boyfriend's neck. Meanwhile, he holds her close with one hand wrapped around her waist. Both are facing the camera with big smiles on their faces.

Vanessa is dressed comfortably in black boyfriend jeans and a black cropped knitted top. She completed her look with a hat, sneakers, spectacles and a handbag. Tucker, who had just played a baseball game, wears his Reno Aces outfit. A bit of dirt can be spotted on his right pants leg.

He captioned the photo with a slew of heart emojis.

Hudgens commented with the hand sign emoji that translates to “I love you.” How sweet!

It is always a delight to see Tucker and Hudgens' PDA-filled pictures on social media. They give off a good vibe together.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's relationship timeline

Vanessa Hudgens with Cole Tucker posing for the Instagram pictures.

It has been one year and seven months since Reno Aces outfielder Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens started dating. After sparking dating rumors in November 2020, the pair confirmed their relationship in February 2021. They are still going strong.

In this time, Cole Tucker's baseball career has evolved quite a bit. He made his major league debut back in 2019 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He played second base, shortstop, and right field for the MLB team until this summer. In June 2022, the Arizona Diamondbacks claimed him off of waivers and optioned Tucker to the Reno Aces, which is the Triple-A affiliate of the MLB team.

"Here's an (updated) story on the Arizona Diamondbacks claiming Cole Tucker." - @Jason Mackey

Through Tucker's MLB career ups and downs, Hudgens has stuck by him.

Poll : 0 votes