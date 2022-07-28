Photos: Kathryne Padgett poses with David Ortiz during Hall of Fame enshrinement, Alex Rodriguez shows love for 'Big Papi'

Retired MLB star Alex Rodriguez is reportedly dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett. The pair attended former MLB player David Ortiz’s Hall of Fame ceremony together. A-Rod and Padgett shared photos of the celebrations in Cooperstown on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, fitness enthusiast Padgett gave fans a peek at the Baseball Hall of Fame festivities in New York. She and Rodriguez were among many friends and families on hand for the induction of Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz and six other honorees.

In one of the pictures, Padgett poses solo, while in the others, she’s all smiles with Big Papi. Padgett also posted a couple of videos featuring the ceremonies and the lush green beauty of Cooperstown.

"Hall of Fame weekend ⚾️🐐 "- Kathryne Padgett

Padgett’s photos caught A-Rod’s attention, and he wrote, "Big Papi,” in the comment section.

Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz are long-time friends

Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz played opposite each other throughout their careers but remain close friends off the field. After they retired, they joined forces on Fox Sports as baseball analysts.

"Big Papi… A Hall of Fame player on the field. A Hall of Fame person off of it. What a great honor to witness your induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame today. I’m proud to call you a brother and friend. ❤️ @davidortiz" - Alex Rodriguez

A-Rod was in Cooperstown to celebrate Ortiz’s honor at the Hall of Fame. Rodriguez also flooded Instagram with pictures and videos from the ceremony. Not to be missed was A-Rod’s dance at the celebrations. The former Yankees player was seen doing the Merengue. Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Nick Silva posted an Instagram story of Rodriguez, captioning it “Nothing like a Dominican party."

A-Rod posted a video with a thank you message on the eve of his birthday on the 27th of July.

"Grateful" - Alex Rodriguez

On his birthday morning, he’s seen enjoying some golf and doing a happy dance.

"Waking up on my birthday like a kid! But the night may bring out my birthday suit🎉💪😍🤣" - Alex Rodriguez

Padgett also posted a cute video of herself with Rodriguez, where the two can be seen having a ball in France.

"how I recommend walking the streets of France" - Kathryne Padgett

Rodriguez was in a relationship with American star Jennifer Lopez from 2017 to 2021, ending their engagement that April.

It seems A-Rod was in no rush for a romance. He reportedly started dating Kathryne Padgett only recently.

A-Rod and Padgett at the Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Seven

The couple are often seen together, sometimes at sporting events and sometimes working out. According to Padgett’s Instagram bio, she is a fitness enthusiast and a nutrionist.

