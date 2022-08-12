Photos: MLB Network host Kelly Nash takes her Instagram followers through the Field of Dreams experience

MLB network host Kelly Nash treated her Instagram fans to stunning, dreamy, and magical pictures from her recent visit to Dyersville, Iowa. Kelly was attending the 2022 MLB at Field of Dreams Game played between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs.

In one of the pictures, Nash poses for a photo looking cool in distressed denim and a white off-shoulder top, while in a video, she's seen enjoying time with her friends at the baseball game. In one of the videos, Nash enters the ballfield from the corn, like the players do in the "Field of Dreams" film.

“If you ever get the chance to experience Field of Dreams, it truly is one of the most magical baseball games🌽⚾️✨” – Kelly Nash

Nash’s last picture is definitely not to be missed. She is all smiles with her beloved Dallas Keuchel, a former MLB pitcher who is currently in the Texas Rangers minor league system.

Kelly Nash and her husband, professional pitcher Dallas Keuchel, have solid relationship and successful careers

When Nash announced her engagement to Keuchel in a 2021 Instagram post, she also revealed that she and Dallas had been dating since 2019.

“Heaven is a place on earth with you, @KidKeuchy60. Life has been an absolute dream over the past two years. I can’t wait to love you forever. Eeeeeeeee!!!!!” – Kelly Nash

In 2021, Kelly posted adorable photos with Keuchel that hinted at their January 2022 wedding date. They married on January 22, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Kelly posted wedding pictures on Instagram. The couple looked splendid.

“1.22.22 ♥ the best day of my life” – KellyNash

Keuchel made his MLB debut in 2012. In 2014, he was awarded both the Gold Glove Award and the Fielding Bible Award.

Arizona Diamondbacks v San Francisco Giants

Dallas Keuchel formerly played with the Houston Astros (2012–2018), Atlanta Braves (2019), Chicago White Sox (2020–2022), and Arizona Diamondbacks (2022). He recently inked a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



The 2-time All-Star and 2015 Cy Young Award Winner will report to Round Rock later this week, per The @Rangers sign LHP Dallas Keuchel to a minor league contract.The 2-time All-Star and 2015 Cy Young Award Winner will report to Round Rock later this week, per @Evan_P_Grant The @Rangers sign LHP Dallas Keuchel to a minor league contract.The 2-time All-Star and 2015 Cy Young Award Winner will report to Round Rock later this week, per @Evan_P_Grant. https://t.co/Ghsv0Lq2Vz

“The @Rangers sign LHP Dallas Keuchel to a minor league contract. The 2-time All-Star and 2015 Cy Young Award Winner will report to Round Rock later this week, per @Evan_P_Grant.” – FOX Sports: MLB

Kelly recently posted photos of herself from the set of MLB Network looking radiant. Dallas also added a hot-faced emoji to the comment section.

“back in bidness makeup + pics: this babe @jesshottie” – KellyNash

Kelly Nash is a journalist and news personality who works as a sports television host. Nash joined the MLB network in March 2015. She had previously worked as a Tampa Bay Rays reporter.

