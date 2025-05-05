Pirates icon Andrew McCutchen lays out vision for Paul Skenes’ career

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen recently shared his candid thoughts on teammate Paul Skenes, the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year. McCutchen, who has spent a significant portion of his career with the Pirates and earned several accolades, praised the young pitcher’s potential.

Ad

Paul Skenes began his MLB career with the Pirates last year, delivering a stellar rookie season. In a recent episode of the JM Baseball podcast, McCutchen joined host Chris Rose to discuss Skenes’ future, saying (starts at 15:08):

“He's gonna be real rich one day. He's gonna make a lot of money. He's gonna make a lot. I know ultimately it ain't what it's always about, but you can't help but think about it. Especially all these dudes sign these huge deals, man.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

“Like, he's going to be able to get a blank check. So I'm here to see it. I can't wait to see it. I hope he does well. I hope he does things that you've never seen in this game before for the years to come. I hope he's able to be this unicorn in pitching to where he's throwing up numbers we've never seen before.”

Ad

Further expressing his hope that Skenes remains with the Pittsburgh Pirates long-term, McCutchen added:

“I also hope that he's able to do it here and we're able to win with him here. And I hope I can be a part of it, and I ain't going to be here much longer. So, got to do it real soon, so I'm here for it.”

Ad

Paul Skenes made his MLB debut in May 2024 and went on to start 23 games for the Pirates, finishing his rookie season with an impressive 1.96 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP.

Pirates’ Andrew McCutchen discusses the unique quality that sets Paul Skenes’ apart

Andrew McCutchen also opened up about some things that set Paul Skenes apart from others, saying:

“Thing that makes him stand out. I think it's it's his work ethic behind what he does. I think what people don't see, and sometimes they may see it a little bit, man, he's constantly challenging himself to be better. Now, with that, there does come a little bit of all right, you don't always have to overdo it, but that comes with time, like anything.”

Ad

“He's only competing with himself. He's not competing with anything else. And when you're that good, that's what you do. You challenge yourself. You compete with yourself. You set standards and goals for yourself. So you're trying to constantly like top what you've already done."

So far in the 2025 season, Paul Skenes has pitched in seven games for the Pirates, posting a 3–3 record with a 2.74 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP over 42.2 innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chirag Dhariya Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.



A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.



Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.



He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre. Know More