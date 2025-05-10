Pirates vs. Braves: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks May 10, 2025

The Pittsburgh Pirates swept the floor with the Atlanta Braves in the first game, winning it 3-2. Now they will look to run things back on Saturday as they are set to host Game 2 of the series at PNC Park with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 PM ET.
Atlanta is sitting at 18-20 while Pittsburgh is struggling at 13-26. AJ Smith-Shawver (R, 2-2, 3.00 ERA) will take the mound for the Braves while Andrew Heaney (L, 2-3, 3.18 ERA) will take the hill for the home team.
Pirates vs. Braves Game 2: Betting Odds
Moneyline: Braves -148, Pirates +126
Over/Under: 8.5 runs
Pirates vs. Braves Game 2: Injuries
Pirates injury report:
- Spencer Horwitz, Thumb surgery, 10-day IL
- Nick Gonzales, Fractured ankle (non-displaced), 10-day IL
- Endy Rodríguez, Finger laceration (right index), 10-day IL
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Strained hamstring, 10-day IL
- Enmanuel Valdez, Shoulder inflammation, 10-day IL
- Johan Oviedo, Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL
- Dauri Moreta, Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL
- Jared Jones, Elbow discomfort, 60-day IL
- Tim Mayza, Strained lat, 60-day IL
- Justin Lawrence, Elbow inflammation, 60-day IL
Braves injury report:
- Ronald Acuña Jr., Knee surgery (torn ACL), 10-day IL
- Spencer Strider, Strained hamstring, 15-day IL
- Joe Jiménez, Knee surgery (cartilage repair), 60-day IL
- Nacho Alvarez Jr., Wrist inflammation, 60-day IL
- Reynaldo López, Arthroscopic shoulder surgery, 60-day IL
Projected Lineups
Atlanta Braves
- LF Alex Verdugo (L)
- 3B Austin Riley (R)
- DH Marcell Ozuna (R)
- 1B Matt Olson (L)
- 2B Ozzie Albies (S)
- C Sean Murphy (R)
- RF Eli White (R)
- CF Michael Harris II (L)
- SS Nick Allen (R)
Pittsburgh Pirates
- CF Oneil Cruz (L)
- RF Bryan Reynolds (S)
- DH Andrew McCutchen (R)
- C Joey Bart (R)
- 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (R)
- 1B Matt Gorski (R)
- 2B Adam Frazier (L)
- LF Tommy Pham (R)
- SS Jared Triolo (R)
Pirates vs. Braves Game 2: Prediction & Pick
Both teams are below .500, but the Braves have a better team on paper. Moreover, AJ Smith-Shawver has proven dependable and even though Atlanta's batting lineup may have struggled at times, it can break out at any moment. Pittsburgh's lack of big names and offensive struggles this season make it an easy prediction.
Final Score Prediction: Braves 6, Pirates 3
Best Bets:
Braves ML (-148)
Under 8.5 runs
Matt Olson to hit a home run