Pirates vs. Braves: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks May 10, 2025

The Pittsburgh Pirates swept the floor with the Atlanta Braves in the first game, winning it 3-2. Now they will look to run things back on Saturday as they are set to host Game 2 of the series at PNC Park with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 PM ET.

Atlanta is sitting at 18-20 while Pittsburgh is struggling at 13-26. AJ Smith-Shawver (R, 2-2, 3.00 ERA) will take the mound for the Braves while Andrew Heaney (L, 2-3, 3.18 ERA) will take the hill for the home team.

Pirates vs. Braves Game 2: Betting Odds

Moneyline: Braves -148, Pirates +126

Over/Under: 8.5 runs

Pirates vs. Braves Game 2: Injuries

Pirates injury report:

Spencer Horwitz, Thumb surgery, 10-day IL

Nick Gonzales, Fractured ankle (non-displaced), 10-day IL

Endy Rodríguez, Finger laceration (right index), 10-day IL

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Strained hamstring, 10-day IL

Enmanuel Valdez, Shoulder inflammation, 10-day IL

Johan Oviedo, Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL

Dauri Moreta, Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL

Jared Jones, Elbow discomfort, 60-day IL

Tim Mayza, Strained lat, 60-day IL

Justin Lawrence, Elbow inflammation, 60-day IL

Braves injury report:

Ronald Acuña Jr., Knee surgery (torn ACL), 10-day IL

Spencer Strider, Strained hamstring, 15-day IL

Joe Jiménez, Knee surgery (cartilage repair), 60-day IL

Nacho Alvarez Jr., Wrist inflammation, 60-day IL

Reynaldo López, Arthroscopic shoulder surgery, 60-day IL

Projected Lineups

Atlanta Braves

LF Alex Verdugo (L) 3B Austin Riley (R) DH Marcell Ozuna (R) 1B Matt Olson (L) 2B Ozzie Albies (S) C Sean Murphy (R) RF Eli White (R) CF Michael Harris II (L) SS Nick Allen (R)

Pittsburgh Pirates

CF Oneil Cruz (L) RF Bryan Reynolds (S) DH Andrew McCutchen (R) C Joey Bart (R) 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (R) 1B Matt Gorski (R) 2B Adam Frazier (L) LF Tommy Pham (R) SS Jared Triolo (R)

Pirates vs. Braves Game 2: Prediction & Pick

Both teams are below .500, but the Braves have a better team on paper. Moreover, AJ Smith-Shawver has proven dependable and even though Atlanta's batting lineup may have struggled at times, it can break out at any moment. Pittsburgh's lack of big names and offensive struggles this season make it an easy prediction.

Final Score Prediction: Braves 6, Pirates 3

Best Bets:

Braves ML (-148)

Under 8.5 runs

Matt Olson to hit a home run

