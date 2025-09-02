Pirates vs. Dodgers: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 2, 2025

The LA Dodgers (78-59) travel to Pittsburgh on Tuesday to take on the Pirates (61-77) in a three-game series at PNC Park. The Dodgers are 6-4 in their last 10 games and will look to stop the Padres overtake them in the NL West standings.

Dodgers legendary pitcher Clayton Kershaw (9-2, 3.06 ERA) will be tasked to underwhelm the Pirates hitters. The Pirates will counter with Carmen Mlodzinski, a right-hander sporting a 3-7 record and 3.86 ERA (1.32 WHIP).

Pirates vs. Dodgers: Game 1 Betting Odds & Trends

Moneyline: Dodgers -182 to -187; Pirates +151

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 at approximately -110

Total (O/U): 8.5 runs (Over -105 to -106 / Under -115)

Trends:

Dodgers are 30-11 against the Pirates this season (6-1 in their last 7).

Pirates are 4-1 in their last 5 games overall and against the spread.

Forebet projects a 56% win probability for the Dodgers.

Pirates vs. Dodgers: Game 1 Injury report

Pittsburgh Pirates

Ronny Simon, Dislocated shoulder, 10-Day IL, No timetable for return

Justin Lawrence, Elbow inflammation, 60-Day IL, Rehab assignment (8/19)

Enmanuel Valdez, Shoulder surgery (left), 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Jared Jones, Elbow surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Endy Rodríguez, Ulnar nerve transposition surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

LA Dodgers

Tommy Edman, Sprained ankle, 10-Day IL, Rehab assignment (week of 9/1)

Max Muncy, Strained oblique, 10-Day IL, Rehab assignment (week of 9/1)

Brock Stewart, Shoulder inflammation, 15-Day IL, No timetable for return

Alex Vesia, Strained oblique, 15-Day IL, Rehab assignment (week of 9/1)

Kyle Hurt, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL, Rehab assignment (9/2)

River Ryan, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Gavin Stone, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Brusdar Graterol, Shoulder surgery (labrum), 60-Day IL, Questionable for 2025 season

Michael Grove, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Roki Sasaki, Shoulder impingement, 60-Day IL, Rehab assignment (8/14)

Evan Phillips, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Tony Gonsolin, Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Expected Lineups

Dodgers (Projected)

DH: Shohei Ohtani (L) SS: Mookie Betts (R) 1B: Freddie Freeman (L) C: Will Smith (R) RF: Trea Hernández (R) LF: Michael Conforto (L) CF: Andy Pages (R) 2B: Hyeseong Kim (L) (just activated off the injured list) 3B: Austin Freeland (S)

Pirates (Projected)

SS: Jared Triolo (R) 1B: Spencer Horwitz (L) RF: Bryan Reynolds (S) LF: Tommy Pham (R) 2B: Nick Gonzales (R) DH: Andrew McCutchen (R) CF: Oneil Cruz (L) C: Henry Davis (R) 3B: Cam Devanney (R)

Pirates vs. Dodgers: Game 1 Prediction & Pick

Clayton Kershaw's presence on the mound gives the Dodgers a big edge against the Pirates, who have lacked consistency, while their bullpen struggles are no secret. So, the edge firmly belongs to the visitors.

Prediction: Dodgers 8, Pirates 1

Best Bet: Take the Over 8.5 runs

