Pirates vs. Dodgers: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 3, 2025 

On the night when Shohei Ohtani reached the 100 home run milestone for the Los Angeles Dodgers, they lost 9-7 to the Pittsburgh Pirates as the pitching couldn't support the lineup. Wednesday's game will be the fifth meeting between the teams this season, with an even 2-2 split currently.

The LA Dodgers, despite the loss, remain at the top of the NL West with a 78-60 record and a 2.5-game lead as the San Diego Padres are currently on a losing streak. The Pirates, meanwhile, remain rock bottom in the NL Central but have 10 wins in their last 13 games.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Game 2: Betting Odds and Weather

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET at PNC Park

Money Line: Dodgers -179, Pirates +149

Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.0 runs

Weather: Mostly Sunny, 80 degrees F, 6% precipitation, Wind 9 mph R-L

Pirates vs. Dodgers Game 2: Injuries and Lineups

Injuries

Pirates

Jack Suwinski: 10 Day IL (Groin),

Ronny Simon: 10 Day IL (Shoulder),

Justin Lawrence: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Endy Rodriguez: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Jared Jones: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Enmanuel Valdez: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)

Dodgers

Tommy Edman: 10 Day IL (Ankle),

Max Muncy: 10 Day IL (Oblique),

Alex Vesia: 15 Day IL (Oblique),

Brock Stewart: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),

Gavin Stone: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

River Ryan: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Brusdar Graterol: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Roki Sasaki: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Kyle Hurt: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Michael Grove: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Tony Gonsolin: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Evan Phillips: 60 Day IL (Forearm)

Expected Lineups

Pirates

SS Jared Triolo R 1B S. Horwitz L RF B. Reynolds S LF Tommy Pham R 2B N. Gonzales R DH A. McCutchen R CF Oneil Cruz L C Henry Davis R 3B Cam Devanney R

Dodgers

DH S. Ohtani L SS Mookie Betts R 1B F. Freeman L C Will Smith R RF T. Hernandez R LF M. Conforto L CF Andy Pages R 2B Hyeseong Kim L 3B A. Freeland S

Pirates vs. Dodgers Game 2: Expert Picks and Prediction

After Shohei Ohtani, the hitter, the Pirates will get a taste of Shohei Ohtani, the pitcher, who is slated to start for the Dodgers. He got his first win in his last outing against the Cincinnati Reds, signaling a comeback to form after two bad starts against the LA Angels and Colorado Rockies. He will be up against Braxton Ashcraft, who has a strong 4-2, 2.58 ERA record this season from 52.1 innings pitched.

Besides Ohtani, who also hit an RBI double along with his 100th homer, Mookie Betts, Will Smith and Teoscar Hernandez had multi-hit games. The Pirates' lineup is a lot more comfortable at home, hitting .252 at PNC Park compared to .217 on the road. Eyes would be on Oneil Cruz and Tommy Pham in the lineup.

Prediction: Dodgers 4, Pirates 3

Picks: Dodgers ML (-179), Under 8.0 runs

