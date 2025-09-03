Pirates vs. Dodgers: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 3, 2025 

On the night when Shohei Ohtani reached the 100 home run milestone for the Los Angeles Dodgers, they lost 9-7 to the Pittsburgh Pirates as the pitching couldn't support the lineup. Wednesday's game will be the fifth meeting between the teams this season, with an even 2-2 split currently.
The LA Dodgers, despite the loss, remain at the top of the NL West with a 78-60 record and a 2.5-game lead as the San Diego Padres are currently on a losing streak. The Pirates, meanwhile, remain rock bottom in the NL Central but have 10 wins in their last 13 games.
Pirates vs. Dodgers Game 2: Betting Odds and Weather
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET at PNC Park
Money Line: Dodgers -179, Pirates +149
Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.0 runs
Weather: Mostly Sunny, 80 degrees F, 6% precipitation, Wind 9 mph R-L
Pirates vs. Dodgers Game 2: Injuries and Lineups
Injuries
Pirates
- Jack Suwinski: 10 Day IL (Groin),
- Ronny Simon: 10 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Justin Lawrence: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Endy Rodriguez: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Jared Jones: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Enmanuel Valdez: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)
Dodgers
- Tommy Edman: 10 Day IL (Ankle),
- Max Muncy: 10 Day IL (Oblique),
- Alex Vesia: 15 Day IL (Oblique),
- Brock Stewart: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Gavin Stone: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- River Ryan: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Brusdar Graterol: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Roki Sasaki: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Kyle Hurt: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Michael Grove: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Tony Gonsolin: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Evan Phillips: 60 Day IL (Forearm)
Expected Lineups
Pirates
- SS Jared Triolo R
- 1B S. Horwitz L
- RF B. Reynolds S
- LF Tommy Pham R
- 2B N. Gonzales R
- DH A. McCutchen R
- CF Oneil Cruz L
- C Henry Davis R
- 3B Cam Devanney R
Dodgers
- DH S. Ohtani L
- SS Mookie Betts R
- 1B F. Freeman L
- C Will Smith R
- RF T. Hernandez R
- LF M. Conforto L
- CF Andy Pages R
- 2B Hyeseong Kim L
- 3B A. Freeland S
Pirates vs. Dodgers Game 2: Expert Picks and Prediction
After Shohei Ohtani, the hitter, the Pirates will get a taste of Shohei Ohtani, the pitcher, who is slated to start for the Dodgers. He got his first win in his last outing against the Cincinnati Reds, signaling a comeback to form after two bad starts against the LA Angels and Colorado Rockies. He will be up against Braxton Ashcraft, who has a strong 4-2, 2.58 ERA record this season from 52.1 innings pitched.
Besides Ohtani, who also hit an RBI double along with his 100th homer, Mookie Betts, Will Smith and Teoscar Hernandez had multi-hit games. The Pirates' lineup is a lot more comfortable at home, hitting .252 at PNC Park compared to .217 on the road. Eyes would be on Oneil Cruz and Tommy Pham in the lineup.
Prediction: Dodgers 4, Pirates 3
Picks: Dodgers ML (-179), Under 8.0 runs