Pirates vs. Royals: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 9, 2025

Kauffman Stadium will host the third and final game of the series between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Kansas City Royals. The first pitch is scheduled at 7:40 p.m. ET. The Royals won the first game 9-3 and the second 4-3.

The Pirates will send southpaw Bailey Falter to the mound. He has been decent this season, going 6-4 and holding a 3.69 ERA. Meanwhile, Kris Bubic will take the mound for the Royals. He, too, has been pretty good on the mound, with a 7-6 record and a 2.36 ERA.

Pirates vs. Royals: Game 3 Odds & Weather

Line: Royals –199, Pirates +164

Run Line: Royals –1.5 (+105), Pirates +1.5 (–126)

Total: 8.5 (Over –122 / Under –100)

Conditions: Hot (~91°F), partly cloudy, minimal wind, negligible precipitation (~7%)

Pirates vs. Royals: Game 3 Injury Report

Pirates

Ryan Borucki, Lower back inflammation, 15-Day IL

Chase Shugart, Knee inflammation, 15-Day IL

Johan Oviedo, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

Tim Mayza, Strained lat, 60-Day IL

Justin Lawrence, Elbow inflammation, 60-Day IL

Enmanuel Valdez, Shoulder surgery (left), 60-Day IL

Jared Jones, Elbow surgery, 60-Day IL

Endy Rodríguez, Elbow discomfort, 60-Day IL

Royals

Michael Massey, Sprained ankle, 10-Day IL

Mark Canha, Elbow epicondylitis, 10-Day IL

Daniel Lynch IV, Elbow nerve irritation, 15-Day IL

James McArthur, Elbow surgery (fractured olecranon), 60-Day IL

Alec Marsh, Shoulder impingement, 60-Day IL

Hunter Harvey, Strained shoulder (teres major), 60-Day IL

Cole Ragans, Strained shoulder (rotator cuff), 60-Day IL

Expected Lineups

Pirates

LF Tommy Pham (R) DH Andrew McCutchen (R) RF Bryan Reynolds (S) 2B Nick Gonzales (R) 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (R) CF Alexander Canario (R) C Henry Davis (R) 1B Jared Triolo (R) SS Isiah Kiner‑Falefa (R)

Royals

2B Jonathan India (R) SS Bobby Witt Jr. (R) 1B Vinnie Pasquantino (L) 3B Maikel Garcia (R) C Salvador Perez (R) RF Jac Caglianone (L) LF Nick Loftin (R) DH Cam Devanney (R) CF John Rave (L)

Pirates vs. Royals: Game 3 Prediction & Pick

The Royals are expected to take the win and sweep the Pirates due to their hot bats, reliable pitching and home-field advantage. The Pirates have faltered this season, and this game could be another example where they squander an early lead.

Score Prediction: Royals 6, Pirates 3

Betting Picks

Moneyline: Royals ML (–199)

Run Line: Royals –1.5 (+105)

Total: Over 8.5 (–122)

