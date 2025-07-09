Pirates vs. Royals: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 9, 2025

Kauffman Stadium will host the third and final game of the series between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Kansas City Royals. The first pitch is scheduled at 7:40 p.m. ET. The Royals won the first game 9-3 and the second 4-3.
The Pirates will send southpaw Bailey Falter to the mound. He has been decent this season, going 6-4 and holding a 3.69 ERA. Meanwhile, Kris Bubic will take the mound for the Royals. He, too, has been pretty good on the mound, with a 7-6 record and a 2.36 ERA.
Pirates vs. Royals: Game 3 Odds & Weather
Line: Royals –199, Pirates +164
Run Line: Royals –1.5 (+105), Pirates +1.5 (–126)
Total: 8.5 (Over –122 / Under –100)
Conditions: Hot (~91°F), partly cloudy, minimal wind, negligible precipitation (~7%)
Pirates vs. Royals: Game 3 Injury Report
Pirates
Ryan Borucki, Lower back inflammation, 15-Day IL
Chase Shugart, Knee inflammation, 15-Day IL
Johan Oviedo, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
Tim Mayza, Strained lat, 60-Day IL
Justin Lawrence, Elbow inflammation, 60-Day IL
Enmanuel Valdez, Shoulder surgery (left), 60-Day IL
Jared Jones, Elbow surgery, 60-Day IL
Endy Rodríguez, Elbow discomfort, 60-Day IL
Royals
Michael Massey, Sprained ankle, 10-Day IL
Mark Canha, Elbow epicondylitis, 10-Day IL
Daniel Lynch IV, Elbow nerve irritation, 15-Day IL
James McArthur, Elbow surgery (fractured olecranon), 60-Day IL
Alec Marsh, Shoulder impingement, 60-Day IL
Hunter Harvey, Strained shoulder (teres major), 60-Day IL
Cole Ragans, Strained shoulder (rotator cuff), 60-Day IL
Expected Lineups
Pirates
- LF Tommy Pham (R)
- DH Andrew McCutchen (R)
- RF Bryan Reynolds (S)
- 2B Nick Gonzales (R)
- 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (R)
- CF Alexander Canario (R)
- C Henry Davis (R)
- 1B Jared Triolo (R)
- SS Isiah Kiner‑Falefa (R)
Royals
- 2B Jonathan India (R)
- SS Bobby Witt Jr. (R)
- 1B Vinnie Pasquantino (L)
- 3B Maikel Garcia (R)
- C Salvador Perez (R)
- RF Jac Caglianone (L)
- LF Nick Loftin (R)
- DH Cam Devanney (R)
- CF John Rave (L)
Pirates vs. Royals: Game 3 Prediction & Pick
The Royals are expected to take the win and sweep the Pirates due to their hot bats, reliable pitching and home-field advantage. The Pirates have faltered this season, and this game could be another example where they squander an early lead.
Score Prediction: Royals 6, Pirates 3
Betting Picks
Moneyline: Royals ML (–199)
Run Line: Royals –1.5 (+105)
Total: Over 8.5 (–122)