The Pittsburgh Pirates have called up one of their top prospects and former number one overall draft pick, Henry Davis , to their MLB roster. The Pirates have not been shy about calling up their prospects as of late and would hope for an instant impact. His promotion has already won the hearts of many fans after seeing how the team did it.

Getting called up to MLB for the first time happens only once in a player's life, and it is always a special moment. The growing trend of taking video of the unique moment has been an absolute delight. Davis is the latest example of such a trend, and they did it in a new way.

The Pirates shared the video that will live on for the rest of his career on Twitter.

This is a moment that is becoming a growing part of why MLB is so beloved after falling out of favor with audiences. These moments look at players as real humans who are on a developmental journey, not just here for our entertainment. It is hard to cheer against a moment like this, and it is hard not to be romantic about baseball.

For the Pittsburgh Pirates, they hope Davis can provide an offensive spark to their lineup. After a hot start to the season, they have seen a downturn yet still have a chance to win the division. That speaks more to how disappointing the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers have been, but they are still in it. Henry Davis could help them capitalize on the weakened division.

The timing of when to promote a player like Henry Davis is always tricky and important to get it right. He needs enough time to develop, but you also need to test him against MLB players. For all the practice he could get, it is impossible to replicate the real thing.

Pirates fans are fired up to see their top prospect in action, and hope he is ready for the spotlight.

Can Henry Davis be a difference maker for the Pittsburgh Pirates?

The immediate success of Oneil Cruz may be raising some fans' expectations too much for Henry Davis. If he is able to get on base and produce offence at an average amount, fans will be happy. Some growing pains are obviously to be expected for a player of his age.

If he is given the time he needs, Davis could bring a huge boost in offense and defense to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

