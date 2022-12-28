The Pittsburgh Pirates have never been one of Major League Baseball's biggest spenders. They're often the team that gets rid of their young talent before they develop. Their star outfielder Bryan Reynolds asked for a trade earlier in the offseason.

The fanbase has watched players like Gerrit Cole, Joe Musgrove and Josh Bell all get shipped out while the team tried to save money. But there's a report going around that the penny-pinching could soon be over for Pittsburgh.

Andrew Fillipponi @ThePoniExpress Pirates insider @JMackeyPG on @937theFan : "After this year, I think there's going to be a different business model. They'll take the pennies they've pinched and use them in 2024. They'll be shopping in a different section of the store." Pirates insider @JMackeyPG on @937theFan: "After this year, I think there's going to be a different business model. They'll take the pennies they've pinched and use them in 2024. They'll be shopping in a different section of the store."

Pirates beat writer Jason Mackey thinks the team will shift how it spends money on players in 2024. The team will look to be aggressive buyers and shake up how they've been operating over the last decade.

Fans aren't too convinced things will change anytime soon. They've heard this story before.

"Yea right we've heard this before" one fan explained.

"Doubtful" said another fan.

cgunner @trugunner13 @ThePoniExpress @JMackeyPG @937theFan My insiders tell me that the Pirates are gonna do what they have done for the past 30 years. @ThePoniExpress @JMackeyPG @937theFan My insiders tell me that the Pirates are gonna do what they have done for the past 30 years.

Todd @tbar036 @ThePoniExpress @JMackeyPG @937theFan Yeah, it’s always a year away. Save this bc at the end of 2024 you can simply swap out the years and say they’ll use them in 2025. @ThePoniExpress @JMackeyPG @937theFan Yeah, it’s always a year away. Save this bc at the end of 2024 you can simply swap out the years and say they’ll use them in 2025.

Even if the team decides to spend money in 2024, it still has to be a destination free agents want to go to. They don't expect players to jump at their offers if they're still a sub-.500 team.

Frank @FrankBokulich @ThePoniExpress @JMackeyPG @937theFan If you say so. I will believe it when I see it. @ThePoniExpress @JMackeyPG @937theFan If you say so. I will believe it when I see it.

These fans are ready to see some action before they believe the team will start spending. The front office has been promising them change for a while now. They want to see their team compete.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have young talent ready to help them now

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies

When you're at the top of the MLB draft list year in and year out, you come across some prospects you can't miss on. This seems to be the case with Oneil Cruz.

In the 89 games Cruz played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, he hit .233/.294/.450 with 17 home runs. It was an excellent start for the young shortstop at the plate, but Cruz had more to show the baseball world. He had a throw to first base that clocked in at 97.8 mph, the hardest throw by an infielder in Statcast era.

Another player the team is excited about is catcher Henry Davis, who was selected first overall in the 2021 MLB draft. He was a member of the All-Star Futures Game this season and is close to being called up. The MLB Top 100 Prospects list believes Davis will be called up in 2024.

With the rise of their prospects and reports of the team getting aggressive in 2024, we'll see if the Pirates can turn their organization around.

Poll : 0 votes