The Pittsburgh Pirates are trying to retain outfielder Bryan Reynolds after he asked to be traded earlier this winter. They are reluctant to lose him as he is one of the few guys on their roster with a couple of MLB seasons under their belt.

In trying to keep him in Pittsburgh, the Pirates offered Reynolds an extension for six years, valued at $75 million but his camp rejected their offer.

The two sides are reportedly far apart on reaching a deal. Reynolds' camp believes the offer is way too low for a young and proven outfielder. In his short four-year career, he has a lifetime batting average of .281 with 74 home runs.

Pirates fans aren't happy with the team's offer. It's almost disrespectful for someone who was an All-Star in 2021.

After asking to be traded, why would they offer him such a low contract?

"That's insulting" one fan tweeted.

"No wonder he wants to be traded" another fan explained.

Matt Siegel @TheDiamondMLB @TalkinBaseball_ @JonHeyman They want multiple elite top prospects for a guy they think will take 12.5 mill a year? @TalkinBaseball_ @JonHeyman They want multiple elite top prospects for a guy they think will take 12.5 mill a year?

Fans are pointing out how low the offer is compared to what they are asking for in return for Reynolds. The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking to make a huge return if they trade Bryan Reynolds.

Beanelkenival @Beanelkenival1 @TalkinBaseball_ @JonHeyman Bro ☠️☠️☠️ we are more poverty than i thought possible @TalkinBaseball_ @JonHeyman Bro ☠️☠️☠️ we are more poverty than i thought possible

Other fans are calling out the team for trying to be like the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta has been able to sign their young guys to stellar deals.

They were able to sign their young outfielder Michael harris to an eight-year, $72 million contract last season. But the Pirates aren't the Braves, and they can't expect players to take these low offers.

The Pittsburgh Pirates don't want to get rid of Bryan Reynolds

Pittsburgh Pirates v Atlanta Braves

Aside from Carlos Santana, who the team recently signed to a one-year contract, Reynolds is one of the more experienced players for the Pirates. Last season, they were the third-youngest team in the MLB. Their average age was 27.46. The two youngest teams were the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians.

Reynolds is coming off of a solid season in 2022. He hit .262/.345/.461 with a career-high 27 home runs. He's really found his power at the plate, combining for 51 home runs over the last two seasons.

The Pirates are happy to keep hold of Bryan Reynolds, who's developing into a great outfielder in the league, which is why his asking price is so high. With Spring Training right around the corner, it will be interesting to see how this situation develops.

Poll : 0 votes