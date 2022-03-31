MLB Trade News: San Diego Padres reportedly negotiating a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the deal may involve young pitchers

The San Diego Padres are currently exploring options with regard to some acquisitions from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Padres have a very good pitching staff. Last season, apart from ace starters Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish, they were able to heavily rely on relievers like Pierce Johnson and Nabil Crismatt.

Due to this skill in their bullpen, the Padres are now looking to offload some of that talent in exchange for some much-needed fielding and, of course, firepower in the batters box.

"The San Diego #Padres have engaged in trade talks this spring with the Pittsburgh #Pirates in an attempt to acquire All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. The Padres have pitching depth, and young pitchers Chris Paddack and Ryan Weathers have been mentioned in discussions." - @ Bob Nightengale

San Diego Padres look to switch spots with the Pittsburgh Pirates

It is no secret the Padres had a few hitting dissapointments last year. For one, Wil Myers, a former American League Rookie of the Year, only hit 17 homeruns and 63 RBI, despite costing the club $22.5 million. Eric Hosmer is getting paid $18 million and put up very similar numbers.

The San Diego Padres will need better offense in 2022 than Wil Myers gave them last year

The answer may come in the form of 25-year-old All-Star Pittsburgh Pirate Bryan Reynolds. Reynolds did not give the Pirates much to complain about last year. He finished the season batting over. 300 and drove in 90 runs.

"Bryan Reynolds isn’t hitting outside, on the field, with the rest of today’s starters. That’s … a little odd." - @ Jason Mackey

For the Pittsburgh Pirates, their problems seem to be inversed. In 2021, they were able to rely on players like Jacob Stallings, Colin Moran, and Jacob Newman who attained nearly 150 RBI combined while coming with a microscopic price tag of less than $5 million for the three.

Pitching has plagued the Pittsburgh Pirates since last season. Their starting rotation went 20-37 in 2021. A record like that will not win games in the competitive National League Central of the MLB.

The two pitchers in question are Chris Paddack and Ryan Weathers. Although the two did not post stellar numbers, they are both young. At 25 and 22 respectively, the Pirates pitching coach, Ray Searage will be keen to give them the guidance they need to reach their full potential.

