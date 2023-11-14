"Plays in my brain" - Olivia Dunne rocks in Paul Skene's oversized shirt, grooving to SpongeBob soundtrack

As one of the premier social media icons of the modern age, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is a busy lady. As such, any movement on her various social media accounts is bound to be met with a strong reaction from her legions of fans.

The New Jersey native first became well-known during the COVID lockdown of 2020. Dunne's posts of her gymnastics routines on TikTok and other social media quickly exploded. By 2023, the 21-year old had over 10 million followers across her various channels.

On November 5, Olivia Dunne posted another viral video on TikTok. This time, Dunne ran across the LSU baseball field as the soundtrack to SpongeBob SquarePants played.

Dunne claimed that the soundtrack plays in her brain "whenever (my) boyfriend takes to the field". Dunne was referring to her boyfriend Paul Skenes, a first round Pittsburgh Pirates draft pick in 2023. The two announced their relationship earlier this year.

An alumnus of LSU, Skenes went 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA across 19 starts for LSU this year. He is expected to be one of the hottest young pitchers when the 2024 season commences next season.

Olivia Dunne was in attendance last July, when Skenes and his teammates defeated Florida to win LSU's first College World Series title since 2007. A noted baseball fan, many of Dunne's posts have to do with the sport, including a flirtatious video filmed in the lower bowl of a New York Yankees home game this past summer.

Dunne benefitted from a 2021 rule change in the NCAA that allowed amateur athletes to financial exploit their likeness. In addition to becoming exceedingly popular, Olivia Dunne has also become incredibly wealthy through her social media fame. This year, it was revealed that the gymnast received a payment of $500,000 for a single social media post.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes are a new power couple

In addition to being famous, Dunne is also dating one of the hottest names in baseball. Due to this, there is no telling the heights that her or her 6-foot-6 boyfriend Paul Skenes will reach.

For now, Skenes is getting some of the best free exposure possible through his socialite girlfriend. When Skenes finally makes his MLB debut next season, fans may be waiting in unison to hear the Spongebob theme song played.