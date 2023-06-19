Quinn Mathews MLB Draft: Top 3 teams that would benefit from picking Stanford ace 

Stanford pitcher Quinn Mathews has made a name for himself during this year's NCAA Men's College World Series. The 22-year-old lefty has been impressive throughout the tournament, with his signature performance coming against the Texas Longhorns during the Super Regional round.

In a pivotal game against Texas, Quinn Mathews threw an incredible, and seemingly impossible 156-pitch game to claim the victory. That number of pitches is something that will likely never be seen again given many team's emphasis on health. The 156-pitch complete game also saw Mathews rack up 16 strikeouts to secure the victory.

Pitching Badger @Pitchingbadger Watching Quinn Mathews commit crimes against Texas batters. 15Ks through 8, with 90 strikes on 135 pitches. Hit 93 mph in that inning, Absurdly efficient. With a runner on - check out his time to foot strike at pitches 95 to 101. @FlatgroundApp Watching Quinn Mathews commit crimes against Texas batters. 15Ks through 8, with 90 strikes on 135 pitches. Hit 93 mph in that inning, Absurdly efficient. With a runner on - check out his time to foot strike at pitches 95 to 101. @FlatgroundApp https://t.co/Tgr11Woe5R

While MLB.com currently has Mathews ranked as the 119th prospect heading into the draft, it would not be surprising to see him shoot up the board if he continues to dominate. Here's a look at three ideal landing spots for the 6-foot-5 lefty.

#1 - The Tampa Bay Rays develop pitchers better than most

Not only are the Tampa Bay Rays one of the best teams in the MLB this season, but they are also one of the best teams in terms of pitcher development. While they may not take him with their first pick in the draft (19th overall), they have several picks that come before his current 119th rank.

Cotuit Kettleers @CotuitKettleers With the 584th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Tampa Bay Rays select Quinn Mathews! Congratulations, Quinn! #kettlehoforever With the 584th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Tampa Bay Rays select Quinn Mathews! Congratulations, Quinn! #kettlehoforever https://t.co/ctkLAOwn02

Heading into the 2023 MLB Draft, the Rays have picks 19, 3, 55, 88 and 120, which could lead to the team selecting Mathews. It's worth mentioning that the team has already expressed interest in Mathews, selecting him in the 19th round of the 2022 draft, however, he opted to return to Stanford instead of signing with the club.

#2 - The Pittsburgh Pirates are one of the most exciting young teams in baseball

The Pittsburgh Pirates have the first pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, which they will likely use to select LSU outfielder Dylan Crews. That being said, they have several picks in the middle of the first few rounds, which they could use to select Quinn Mathews.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will likely want to use one of their early draft picks to bolster their pitching prospect core, which is where Mathews could be an ideal selection. As a big left-handed pitcher, he could find himself as a future rotational piece for a young Pirates' core that features the likes of Oneil Cruz, Henry Davis and potentially Dylan Crews.

#3 - The Cincinnati Reds could land Quinn Mathews early in the draft

Another exciting team with a bright future, the Cincinnati Reds have several valuable picks in the upcoming draft. The Reds will select at picks 7, 38, 43, 74 and 105. Mathews could be the ideal pitching target for Cincinnati as it ushers in its next generation.

mplb @mapleboy0001 quinn mathews is singlehandedly making me want to watch the 2023 mlb draft quinn mathews is singlehandedly making me want to watch the 2023 mlb draft

Mathews could find himself as a key piece for the team moving forward, partnering him with future stars such as Elly De La Cruz, Noelvi Marte, Andrew Abbott and Hunter Greene.

