In a spectacular display of offensive prowess, the Texas Rangers fans were treated to an electrifying start in Game 4 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Rangers, led by left-hander Andrew Heaney, took control early, extending their lead to an impressive 10-0 by the third inning.

The game has showcased the unpredictability of bullpen strategies, with Heaney starting for the Rangers and Joe Mantiply taking the mound for the Diamondbacks. The Rangers wasted no time making a statement, with Corey Seager's two-run homer in the second inning setting the tone for a commanding performance. Seager's home run marked a significant contribution, especially in the absence of the breakout star Adolis García.

"Don’t even need Garcia lol." - Joked one fan.

The Diamondbacks commited the first error of the World Series in Game 4.

The Diamondbacks, known for their solid defense throughout the postseason, faltered with their first error of the World Series. Christian Walker's missed opportunity on a potential double play allowed the Rangers to capitalize, opening the floodgates for a barrage of runs.

As the Rangers continued their offensive onslaught, questions arose about the Diamondbacks' pitching plans and how manager Torey Lovullo would navigate the challenging situation. The Rangers' manager, Bruce Bochy, known for his strategic prowess, had the upper hand in managing the game, putting the pressure on Lovullo to make crucial decisions.

The absence of key players Max Scherzer and Adolis García from the Rangers' roster added another layer of complexity to the matchup. Despite the challenges, the Rangers showcased their depth, with replacement Travis Jankowski making significant contributions with two big hits.

"The world series is so over." - Added another fan.

As the game unfolds, it is becoming clear that the Rangers' offense is thriving even without García, raising the question of whether the Diamondbacks can find a way to counter the relentless Rangers' lineup. With Seager emerging as a strong candidate for World Series MVP, the Rangers are aiming to secure a victory and move one step closer to their first championship.