Rangers star Corey Seager and wife Madisyn embark on road trip of a lifetime with two adorable pups

Texas Rangers star Corey Seager and his wife Madisyn Van Ham are on an adventurous road trip. Madisyn, who has been married to Seager for almost three years now, posted a story on Instagram talking about the trip.

She posted a photo of herself with Seager and their two pups in the car. Along with it, she wrote:

"7 hour road trip with two dogs that get veryyyyy car sick....."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The couple's two cute puppies are named Hazel and Harlow. At their wedding, Hazel even carried the rings.

Rangers star Corey Seager and wife Madisyn

Rangers star Corey Seager and wife Madisyn's dogs

Corey Seager's wife Madisyn is his biggest supporter

Madisyn and Corey first dated in their senior year of high school. After becoming engaged in 2019, they eventually tied the knot at Tennessee's Saddle Farms in a COVID-safe ceremony.

In addition, Madisyn wrote a lengthy message on Instagram declaring that her husband is a "World.Freaking.Champ". She continued by saying that she is his biggest supporter and that he is incredibly inspirational.

Their Instagram posts seem to indicate that they get out with friends and acquaintances frequently. Additionally, they spend ample time together. But as of right now, he and his wife Madisyn do not have any kids. However, they are happy dog parents.

Texas Rangers Victory Parade

Corey Seager plays for the Texas Rangers in Major League Baseball (MLB). He was formerly a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft, Seager was chosen by the Dodgers, and he joined the major leagues in 2015.

In his first two full seasons in the major leagues, he was an MLB All-Star and named the 2016 National League (NL) Rookie of the Year. As he led the Dodgers to the 2020 World Series championship, he was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of both the NL Championship Series and the World Series.

After seven years with the Dodgers, Seager became a free agent and agreed to a $325 million, 10-year contract with the Rangers.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.