Rangers vs Astros: Game 4 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 18, 2025

Wyatt Langford and Joc Pederson's homers lifted the Texas Rangers (25-22) over divisional rivals Houston Astros (23-22) for a 5-1 win on Saturday as they prepare for a Game 4 meeting on Sunday. Texas took Games 1 and 3, with a Houston victory sandwiched in between.
Both the Rangers and Astros trail the Seattle Mariners in the AL West. Friday's loss was Texas' only one in eight games, having won series against the Detroit Tigers and the Colorado Rockies. Similarly, the Astros have won their last two series, against the Kansas City Royals and the Cincinnati Reds.
Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Game 4: Betting Odds & Weather
Date & Time: Sunday, May 18, 2025 at 1:05 p.m. ET
Money Line: Astros -132
Over/Under: Under 8.5 runs
Weather: Not applicable, in domed stadium
Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Game 4: Injuries & Lineups
Injuries
Rangers
- Taylor Trammell: 10 Day IL (Calf),
- Yordan Alvarez: 10 Day IL (Hand),
- Pedro Leon: 10 Day IL (Knee),
- Spencer Arrighetti: 15 Day IL (Thumb),
- Hayden Wesneski: 15 Day IL (Elbow),
- Forrest Whitley: 15 Day IL (Knee),
- J.P. France: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Cristian Javier: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Luis Garcia: 60 Day IL (Elbow)
Astros
- Corey Seager: 10 Day IL (Hamstring),
- Kevin Pillar: 10 Day IL (Back),
- Kumar Rocker: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Cody Bradford: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Jonathan Gray: 60 Day IL (Wrist),
- Josh Sborz: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Evan Carter: day-to-day (Undisclosed),
- Christopher Martin: day-to-day (Elbow)
Lineups
Rangers
- SS Josh Smith [L]
- LF W. Langford [R]
- DH Joc Pederson [L]
- RF A. Garcia [R]
- 2B M. Semien [R]
- CF Sam Haggerty [S]
- C Jonah Heim [S]
- 1B Jake Burger [R]
- 3B Josh Jung [R]
Astros
- SS Jeremy Pena [R]
- 2B Jose Altuve [R]
- 3B I. Paredes [R]
- 1B C. Walker [R]
- DH Yainer Diaz [R]
- C V. Caratini [S]
- CF Jake Meyers [R]
- LF Zach Dezenzo [R]
- RF Cam Smith [R]
Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Game 4: Prediction and Picks
Rangers' Jack Leiter will be on the mound as the starter. He has a 3-2, 4.34 ERA record this season. The Astros, meanwhile, will have Framber Valdez take the mound, heading into the game with a 2-4, 3.54 ERA record. Both starters need to find consistency.
The Rangers' batting metrics leaders are distributed, with Adolis Garcia leading in RBIs (24), Josh Jung in homers (9) and Josh Smith in batting average (.303). They will rely on the trio to get the job done.
Meanwhile, the Astros' batting lineup is yet to pack a punch this season. It has been carried by the likes of Jeremy Pena (.301 average, 23 RBIs) and Isaac Paredes (six home runs).
While bookmakers favor the Astros, the Rangers are well in the hunt as the underdogs and should take the win.
Prediction: Rangers 5, Astros 4
Picks: Astros -132, Under 8.5 runs