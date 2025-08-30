  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Rangers vs. Athletics: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 30, 2025

Rangers vs. Athletics: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 30, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Modified Aug 30, 2025 12:10 GMT
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers - Source: Imagn
Rangers vs. Athletics: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 30, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Texas Rangers travel to West Sacramento looking to ride their three-game winning streak against an Athletics team that’s been quietly hot at home. With the Rangers’ offense rolling at a .283 clip over their last 10 games and Oakland’s lineup boasting power and patience, this matchup promises a tug-of-war between timely hitting and clutch pitching.

Ad

Add in a tight 6-5 edge in the season series, and fans can expect a high-stakes, late-season AL West thriller.

Starting Pitchers:

Merrill Kelly - Rangers

W-L: 10-7 | ERA: 3.20 | WHIP: 1.05 | K: 147

Kelly has been steady for the Rangers, combining strong command with a high strikeout rate. Over his last 10 starts, he’s kept opponents under control while helping Texas maintain momentum during their current three-game win streak.

Mason Barnett - Athletics

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Barnett gets his MLB chance Saturday, having spent the majority of 2025 with Triple-A Las Vegas, going 6-1 with a 5.83 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, and 123 strikeouts against 60 walks in 117.1 innings over 24 games (22 starts). He gets to face a Rangers offense 26th in OBP, so he should get his chance to see how his stuff plays against major-league bats for the first time.

Hot Hitters:

Wyatt Langford - Rangers

AVG: .250 | HR: 19 | RBI: 54 | R: 65 | SB: 18

Langford has been a steady producer for the Rangers, adding power and speed. His 18 stolen bases and run-driving capabilities make him a threat to be reckoned with at the top of the order.

Ad

Nick Kurtz - Athletics

AVG: .308 | HR: 27 | RBI: 70 | R: 70 | SB: 2

Kurtz has been the Athletics' standout, with a high batting average to go with great power. Timely hitting and 27 home runs have made him the lineup's most important run producer.

Injury Report:

Oakland Athletics:

  • Joey Estes: 15-Day IL (back)
  • Jacob Lopez: 15-Day IL (flexor)
  • Ben Bowden: 15-Day IL (lat)
  • Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder)
  • Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen)
  • Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (oblique)
  • Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor)
  • Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand)
  • Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
  • Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip)
  • Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
  • Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Ad

Texas Rangers:

  • Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (appendectomy)
  • Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (wrist)
  • Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff)
  • Marcus Semien: 10-Day IL (foot)
  • Cole Winn: 15-Day IL (nerve)
  • Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (wrist)
  • Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (shoulder)
  • Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (oblique)
  • Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (calf)
  • Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
  • Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Current Odds:

Run Line: Rangers –1.5 (+122), Athletics +1.5 (–146)

Total: Over 10.5 (–110), Under 10.5 (–110)

Ad

Moneyline: Rangers –132, Athletics +110

Best Bets & Prediction:

• Under 10.5 runs (-110)

• Rangers Moneyline -132

• Nathaniel Lowe 2+ Total Bases

Final Score Prediction:

Rangers 6, Athletics 4

About the author
Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shubham Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications