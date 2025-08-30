Rangers vs. Athletics: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 30, 2025

The Texas Rangers travel to West Sacramento looking to ride their three-game winning streak against an Athletics team that’s been quietly hot at home. With the Rangers’ offense rolling at a .283 clip over their last 10 games and Oakland’s lineup boasting power and patience, this matchup promises a tug-of-war between timely hitting and clutch pitching.
Add in a tight 6-5 edge in the season series, and fans can expect a high-stakes, late-season AL West thriller.
Starting Pitchers:
Merrill Kelly - Rangers
W-L: 10-7 | ERA: 3.20 | WHIP: 1.05 | K: 147
Kelly has been steady for the Rangers, combining strong command with a high strikeout rate. Over his last 10 starts, he’s kept opponents under control while helping Texas maintain momentum during their current three-game win streak.
Mason Barnett - Athletics
Barnett gets his MLB chance Saturday, having spent the majority of 2025 with Triple-A Las Vegas, going 6-1 with a 5.83 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, and 123 strikeouts against 60 walks in 117.1 innings over 24 games (22 starts). He gets to face a Rangers offense 26th in OBP, so he should get his chance to see how his stuff plays against major-league bats for the first time.
Hot Hitters:
Wyatt Langford - Rangers
AVG: .250 | HR: 19 | RBI: 54 | R: 65 | SB: 18
Langford has been a steady producer for the Rangers, adding power and speed. His 18 stolen bases and run-driving capabilities make him a threat to be reckoned with at the top of the order.
Nick Kurtz - Athletics
AVG: .308 | HR: 27 | RBI: 70 | R: 70 | SB: 2
Kurtz has been the Athletics' standout, with a high batting average to go with great power. Timely hitting and 27 home runs have made him the lineup's most important run producer.
Injury Report:
- Joey Estes: 15-Day IL (back)
- Jacob Lopez: 15-Day IL (flexor)
- Ben Bowden: 15-Day IL (lat)
- Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder)
- Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen)
- Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (oblique)
- Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor)
- Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand)
- Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
- Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip)
- Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
- Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Texas Rangers:
- Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (appendectomy)
- Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (wrist)
- Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff)
- Marcus Semien: 10-Day IL (foot)
- Cole Winn: 15-Day IL (nerve)
- Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (wrist)
- Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (shoulder)
- Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (oblique)
- Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (calf)
- Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
- Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow)
- Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Current Odds:
• Run Line: Rangers –1.5 (+122), Athletics +1.5 (–146)
• Total: Over 10.5 (–110), Under 10.5 (–110)
• Moneyline: Rangers –132, Athletics +110
Best Bets & Prediction:
• Under 10.5 runs (-110)
• Rangers Moneyline -132
• Nathaniel Lowe 2+ Total Bases
Final Score Prediction:
Rangers 6, Athletics 4