Rangers vs. Athletics: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 30, 2025

The Texas Rangers travel to West Sacramento looking to ride their three-game winning streak against an Athletics team that’s been quietly hot at home. With the Rangers’ offense rolling at a .283 clip over their last 10 games and Oakland’s lineup boasting power and patience, this matchup promises a tug-of-war between timely hitting and clutch pitching.

Add in a tight 6-5 edge in the season series, and fans can expect a high-stakes, late-season AL West thriller.

Starting Pitchers:

Merrill Kelly - Rangers

W-L: 10-7 | ERA: 3.20 | WHIP: 1.05 | K: 147

Kelly has been steady for the Rangers, combining strong command with a high strikeout rate. Over his last 10 starts, he’s kept opponents under control while helping Texas maintain momentum during their current three-game win streak.

Mason Barnett - Athletics

Barnett gets his MLB chance Saturday, having spent the majority of 2025 with Triple-A Las Vegas, going 6-1 with a 5.83 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, and 123 strikeouts against 60 walks in 117.1 innings over 24 games (22 starts). He gets to face a Rangers offense 26th in OBP, so he should get his chance to see how his stuff plays against major-league bats for the first time.

Hot Hitters:

Wyatt Langford - Rangers

AVG: .250 | HR: 19 | RBI: 54 | R: 65 | SB: 18

Langford has been a steady producer for the Rangers, adding power and speed. His 18 stolen bases and run-driving capabilities make him a threat to be reckoned with at the top of the order.

Nick Kurtz - Athletics

AVG: .308 | HR: 27 | RBI: 70 | R: 70 | SB: 2

Kurtz has been the Athletics' standout, with a high batting average to go with great power. Timely hitting and 27 home runs have made him the lineup's most important run producer.

Injury Report:

Oakland Athletics:

Joey Estes: 15-Day IL (back)

Jacob Lopez: 15-Day IL (flexor)

Ben Bowden: 15-Day IL (lat)

Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen)

Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (oblique)

Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor)

Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand)

Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip)

Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Texas Rangers:

Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (appendectomy)

Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff)

Marcus Semien: 10-Day IL (foot)

Cole Winn: 15-Day IL (nerve)

Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (calf)

Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Current Odds:

• Run Line: Rangers –1.5 (+122), Athletics +1.5 (–146)

• Total: Over 10.5 (–110), Under 10.5 (–110)

• Moneyline: Rangers –132, Athletics +110

Best Bets & Prediction:

• Under 10.5 runs (-110)

• Rangers Moneyline -132

• Nathaniel Lowe 2+ Total Bases

Final Score Prediction:

Rangers 6, Athletics 4

